Course 1 of 4 in the
Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Advertising
  • Logo
  • Brand
  • Brand Identity
Course 1 of 4 in the
Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to branding: Segmentation.

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

DEFINING THE VALUE

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

BUILDING A BRAND HOUSE

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

BRAND MARKS AND VISUAL EXPRESSIONS

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization

Branding: The Creative Journey

