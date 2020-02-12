Brand identity and Strategy is a IE Business School course for those professionals who are ready to adopt a creative approach to empowering brands.
This course is part of the Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Introduction to branding: Segmentation.
In this module, students will be welcomed to the course and introduced to what makes a brand and how they are built. They will explore how we decide upon which brands we love and hate and how that affects our perception of the brand. Finally they will look at segmentation and the iceberg model and how they can zero in on the correct consumer.
DEFINING THE VALUE
In module 2, students will learn what positioning is and how they can use positioning statements to attract consumers to their brand. They will learn what a good and bad positioning statement is and how they can build a strong perceptual map.
BUILDING A BRAND HOUSE
In module 3, students will gain an introduction to brand houses and be shown examples of some of the most interesting ones available to the public. They will start to explore brand personality and image and finally begin to create their own brand houses for a brand that they love.
BRAND MARKS AND VISUAL EXPRESSIONS
In week 4, we look in detail at the more visual aspects of a brand: the logo, name and colors. By understanding the nuances between different types of fonts, colors or logotypes, we start to see how brand identity is crafted, through some of the most well-known examples.
This course helped me to set my career goals and see future opportunities. Also renewed my direction of becoming a Brand strategist & Digital Marketer.
Very informative course, great instructors, consistent content, and challenging assignments. I recommend it to anyone with an interest in Branding!
This was a fantastic course. I really appreciate the ideas and the techniques instructor teaches. I learnt something new.
I feel I learnt much important information. The teacher is excellent and I feel more confident in my interviews when they ask me about positioning and segmentation.
This Specialization aims to make branding concepts accessible to every learner and to teach them to analyze and apply all the relevant concepts, using the broad and diverse toolkit of branding. It provides you with the necessary tools so that you are able to understand the brand behavior, understand the language of a brand and learn about the rational and emotional elements behind brands. It also attempts to make you understand the language of images. The amount of audiovisual content we receive today makes it hard for brands to break through that noise. It ends up teaching how to understand branding efforts in the context of customer experience.
