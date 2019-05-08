BM
Jun 5, 2020
It was Informational. the professor taught the course really well with great examples. Found this course very interesting and creative. And it definitely helped me to understand branding in depth.
MK
Nov 19, 2019
I love how this course is delivered - Dr. María Eizaguirre delivers this course in a simple, succinct and clear format. You are left with a wealth of knowledge on branding and strategy.
By Alaa B•
May 8, 2019
I would no recommend this course to anyone, So many assignment that are so boring and long, unlike other courses where you have 1 assignment at the end of each week or a multiple choice test... Most of the people who take these courses here are busy, working people and sometimes business owners who if they had that much time to spare on assignments and research would've went back to college X(
By Melina C•
Aug 1, 2019
I think this course is well-intended but unsatisfactory. I do feel I learned about the concept of brands and how to perceive/create their identity, myself being a complete stranger to this area, but I think the course becomes very repetitive and sometimes incoherent. Of course, I understand that an online course like this, only four weeks long, can barely skim the surface of what is the formation of a brand, but still, I am left with the feeling that I could have been better conceived to cover a broader base of the discipline.
Personally, I did not mind the amount of work and assignments required because I feel practical work is a must for learning such abstract concepts and theories. I do think, though, that sometimes the assignments were unclear or confusing, and also the review sections sometimes did not match up to the instructions which made the evaluations more difficult.
All in all, I am left with a lot of curiosity around this subject of brands and branding and so I will continue my studies elsewhere.
By Drea D•
Sep 8, 2019
The course is ok, but not great, nor what I expected. It does not go very deep on the concepts, and sometimes (like at least 50% of the time) asks you to do assignments with concepts it has not explained ??. There are no questionnaires/quizzes like in other courses (there is only one and it is only 10% of the grade). Most of the assignments are peer reviews, and sometimes even if you send the thing on time, you get reviewed by only one person and have to deal with his/her subjectivity. My opinion: The evaluation process should be reviewed and make at least 50% of the assignments quizzes, so we are evaluated for what we learned, not just based on the opinions of people who are just learning.
By Bindu B R•
May 31, 2020
It was a great branding journey, very effective and touches the real life branding aspects. It was a pleasure to know the instructor Maria Eizaguirre, who gave a great effort to deliver course syllabus. I Love how this course is delivered, Simple, effective and practical , indeed it was a good use of lockdown time to gain knowledge and brush up your skills. Throughly enjoyed the learning and earned a certificate as well.
By Juma B•
Dec 21, 2020
This was such a great experience! The course was challenging but taught me so much about things that I knew of but couldn't articulate. I'm for sure continuing on the to the next one.
By Bertil D•
Aug 8, 2020
I give it three stars. It does have great video content but I felt it lacked examples. In this occasion examples would make it more clear what the assignments were really looking for. Once you complete the assignment, you're not sure at all if you did it correctly or if it is even close to being correct. The fact that you grade your peers discounts the grade even more as you don't know if they even looked at the assignment or just clicked random points to complete their journey.
On a good note, it does cover a lot and definitely added new knowledge to the chamber.
By Maria M•
May 12, 2020
classes's exercises and articles to read should be more interactive and up to date.
Week's assignments are good but sometimes what is teach in class is not enough to fully complete them. Some topics are not fully covered like how to write a market / consumer insight. There should be more real life examples of companies / brands and how they use, apply the topics learnt.
By Arghawan Z•
Jan 3, 2021
I think an investment in a better microphone and a little more patience for speaking clearly and slowly would make this course better. sorry about that
By Afoluke A A•
Jun 28, 2020
Thoroughly enjoyed taking this course! It was a fantastic refresher for me after leaving core branding for several years. I loved the exercises, the extra reading and the additional resources that were provided. Most of all, I enjoyed working on my favourite brand, Google! Thank you, Maria, you are an amazing facilitator.
By Iva B•
Apr 6, 2020
The course was great. We had a lot of content, and what I loved are the readings they were giving us. Also, we had practical assignments often. Because of that I feel like I gained the most knowledge. All in all, very interesting course. Definitely recommend!
By Anano R•
Feb 13, 2020
Highly Recomended This course! in this course there is so many example vere you can sduty, also assigmen is little bit hard but you can study many things, this course is one of the most excelent course! Thank you for good experience.
By shadi a•
Mar 9, 2020
It was a great branding journey, very effective and touches the real life branding aspects. It was a pleasure to know the instructor Maria Eizaguirre, who gave a great effort to deliver course syllabus.
By Bhumika M•
Jun 6, 2020
By Archie A Z•
Sep 27, 2020
I am very helped by the learing method of this class, it's such a new sight for me to learn things. I am happy to learing this Brand Identity and Strategy class from ie University :)
By Abdallahezzz•
May 31, 2020
This is very awesome course you can be brand expert after this course.
Thanks, IE Business Thanks a lot Mrs. Maria thanks.
By Antonio P S C•
Nov 16, 2019
Lots of great tools and matrixes. Takes you step by step and you can apply the frameworks right away.
By Ilaria L•
Apr 14, 2020
Excellent. Clear explanations, useful, interesting. Very happy and satisfied about the teacher.
By Raul N C G•
Mar 9, 2020
Good content and aproach. The exercises are also good in reinforcing the key issues learned.
By Ahmed M M•
May 12, 2020
an exceptional course, very valuable , rich content and really i have learnt a lot from it
By Francesco G•
Mar 16, 2020
It's a good course and I learned a fair bit, but I found the in-screen quizzes weak and some of the assignments repetitive and therefore unnecessary and time consuming.
Last but not least, the slides could be done better. Often the content was presented in a very theoretical and academic way, lacking in practical examples.
By Wenwen x•
Sep 23, 2021
i have highly recommened this class, easy to follow the overview/step with video with many good examples. most importantly very practical to just apply daily work if you are in the retail industry involving management branding project. course price is valued for this knowledge, i will for sure to keep learning the rest of 3 courses.
By Eliza L•
Apr 19, 2021
This course was totally worth it for those who wants to learn deeper about branding! Before I enrolled into this course, I thought branding was just about good logos, but to be truth, there are lot more deeper than just a good logo. Enroll to this course to learn more! Totally worth it! Thank you so much Prof Maria and ie!
By Diana M•
Feb 2, 2022
Well done and easy-to-understand course. Was able to immediately apply learnings to my job which was fantastic. Only consideration is that I feel like the practice activities and deliverables take significantly longer time than what is estimated so be sure and plan for that workload adequately.
By jimoh h•
Jul 6, 2020
have always wanted a place to learn more professional things about branding not just the design. i am happy today that i was able to learn more than i expected on coursera. well segmented topics and very understandable. more power to your elbow. thank you dr maria, thank you coursera.
By Sara V•
Dec 26, 2020
vey vey useful and detailed for those who want to go deep in branding. IS excellent if your job need some knowledge about it that boosts your job. I am a fashion designer and kinda think branding is very important and useful when delievering any kind of service/product.