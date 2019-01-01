Brendan has been working in Education for over 20 years, specialising in the area of communication skills, culture and complexity. As of 2022 he has taught approximately 15,000 students in that time from over 60 countries. With a degree in economics and history, postgrad in business administration and an MA in International Relations his current area of research is Culture, Trust and Negotiations. He has published several books and won over 60 awards for teaching excellence at IE, at undergraduate, masters and executive level.