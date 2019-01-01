Profile

Brendan Anglin

Director at Fresh Ideas International Training and Coordinator at IE University and ICEX-CECO

Bio

Brendan has been working in Education for over 20 years, specialising in the area of communication skills, culture and complexity. As of 2022 he has taught approximately 15,000 students in that time from over 60 countries. With a degree in economics and history, postgrad in business administration and an MA in International Relations his current area of research is Culture, Trust and Negotiations. He has published several books and won over 60 awards for teaching excellence at IE, at undergraduate, masters and executive level.

Courses

Fundamentals of Diversity

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder