LegalTech is the reaction to the disruption that technology is having across all sectors of the economy. Considering that the legal sector is one of the most resistant to change, due to its conservative nature, we can see just how different the future will be. In this course, IE professor Marti Manent will guide you through the essential stages of this disruption in technology, giving you the key tools and ideas to consider when starting your online business.
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Introduction and first steps
The Business idea
Resources and execution
Growing and accelerating your Legal Tech Startup
Very good overview on legal tech field and more important a good mix of general startup lessons as well as field specific insights.
I found the course very enriching and happy to try out my legal tech idea with the great stuffs have learnt, I could also advise potentials creators on the step to take.
Great educational services, information and techniques to teach.
Very good course but i was expecting more detailed information on technology side of things. Instead it seems the course's focus is on entrepreneurship. Thank you very much for this course.
