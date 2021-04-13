About this Course

9,173 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • An overview of the legaltech market with its key actors and protagonists.

  • The impact of new digital technologies on law firms, in-house lawyers and justice systems.

  • The key market trends to guide your career towards the future of the legal industry.

Skills you will gain

  • technological and regulatory context
  • administration of justice.
  • legal software prototypes
  • digital transformation of law
  • blockchain and artificial intelligence
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Universidad Austral

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Law in the Context of the Digital Revolution.

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2. The Disruption of Artificial Intelligence in Law.

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 15 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3. Blockchain Disruption in Law.

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4. Innovation for Access to Justice.

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 17 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEGAL TECH AND THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF LAW

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder