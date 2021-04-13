The digital revolution changed the way we communicate and trade. Now, it is coming into the world of law.
This program will give you a broad overview of the main trends that are affecting the legal industry: - The birth of the legal tech market and the application of technology in law. - The role of artificial intelligence in the automation of the work of lawyers. - Blockchain technology and its impact on the way we sign and execute contracts. - Initiatives to ensure access to justice through virtual courts and robot judges. The program is aimed at lawyers, notaries, officials, executives, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants to know the main technological and business trends that are impacting the legal world. The world of law will undergo greater changes in the next 20 years than in the last 200. The program will give you the necessary tools to be the protagonist of this transformation. Your opportunity to become a digital lawyer. The videos in the course are in spanish and have subtitles in english, so you can follow what the instructor is saying without any problem