About the Course

The digital revolution changed the way we communicate and trade. Now, it is coming into the world of law. This program will give you a broad overview of the main trends that are affecting the legal industry: - The birth of the legal tech market and the application of technology in law. - The role of artificial intelligence in the automation of the work of lawyers. - Blockchain technology and its impact on the way we sign and execute contracts. - Initiatives to ensure access to justice through virtual courts and robot judges. The program is aimed at lawyers, notaries, officials, executives, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants to know the main technological and business trends that are impacting the legal world. The world of law will undergo greater changes in the next 20 years than in the last 200. The program will give you the necessary tools to be the protagonist of this transformation. Your opportunity to become a digital lawyer. The videos in the course are in spanish and have subtitles in english, so you can follow what the instructor is saying without any problem...

By Joseph C

Apr 14, 2021

A good course describing trends in legal technology around the world especially relating to adjudication of disputes and innovative approaches.

By Vidyadhar V

May 23, 2021

Super blend of technology and Legal; great global view - final assignment was simply great.

By Rahul D

Apr 14, 2021

Enriching and futuristic

By Hemant G

Feb 13, 2022

It was nice experience

By Niranjan P

Jun 17, 2021

Excellent! Thank you.

By Riette B

Jul 2, 2021

Very insightful!

By MANISH k

May 15, 2022

nice

By Amr M

Feb 16, 2022

I was reporting technical problems on the Medium website as I was unable to open any link to this site, as a result, I missed all articles throughout the course and no one responded to me and the problem remains. Now I am trying to log into the exercise test but as usual, it's not working and the page is not available. that's the link to the exercise test - https://medium.com/astec/how-to-build-a-legal-product-61a7fad4f178. how is it possible to submit my assignment in this situation ???

