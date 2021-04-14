JC
Apr 13, 2021
A good course describing trends in legal technology around the world especially relating to adjudication of disputes and innovative approaches.
VV
May 23, 2021
Super blend of technology and Legal; great global view - final assignment was simply great.
By Joseph C•
Apr 14, 2021
By Vidyadhar V•
By Rahul D•
Apr 14, 2021
Enriching and futuristic
By Hemant G•
Feb 13, 2022
It was nice experience
By Niranjan P•
Jun 17, 2021
Excellent! Thank you.
By Riette B•
Jul 2, 2021
Very insightful!
By MANISH k•
May 15, 2022
nice
By Amr M•
Feb 16, 2022
I was reporting technical problems on the Medium website as I was unable to open any link to this site, as a result, I missed all articles throughout the course and no one responded to me and the problem remains. Now I am trying to log into the exercise test but as usual, it's not working and the page is not available. that's the link to the exercise test - https://medium.com/astec/how-to-build-a-legal-product-61a7fad4f178. how is it possible to submit my assignment in this situation ???