TO
Feb 28, 2020
A very practical course. The course demystifies entrepreneurship especially for persons going into the legal tech space. The lectures are clear and easy to understand. Highly recommended.
AP
Dec 24, 2017
In my opinion, this MOOC curse is pioneer in the market. Thank you very much Coursera and IE Business School for providing such a good opportunity to learn about Legal Tech & Startups.
By Alexander B•
Feb 25, 2018
The course looks a bit superficial to me. Maybe that's because I've spent a lot of time investigating the related issues myself before. I'll continue with more in-depth studies of certain topics most relevant to my business plans.
Also, this course is more about startups in general than about legal tech. However, all the basic concepts of startup development were illustrated with examples relevant to legal tech, and all major areas where legal tech startups may succeed were described.
So if you are not familiar with startup methodology, economics, marketing etc. - I highly recommend taking this course. If you are not a novice in the startup world, but you need an overview of the current state of legal tech and market possibilities in this area - you may be interested in week 1 specifically.
By Agustina L d V•
Dec 12, 2019
Some reading material links did not work
By Isaac D L T•
Feb 1, 2019
The speaker's level of english was insulting. Some parts of the course were just covered up platforms for promoting his own companies.
By Alejandro L F•
Oct 3, 2020
El curso es interesante. La temática es moderna, y las herramientas ofrecidas son sumamente útiles. Le coloco 3/5 estrellas por algunos factores: el orador explica con buena voluntad, pero comete varios errores hablando inglés a lo largo del video, y en varias oportunidades busca hablar fluidamente, pero no se comprende bien lo que pretende decir. Además, muchos de los links a artículos están caídos, o requieren suscripción para leerlos.
By Nataliya M•
Oct 11, 2021
The reading materials are archaic, some of them dated 2007, 2009 and 2012. Some links to those materials have expired. Generally, the contents of the course is not what I expected. It would be good to have a course description that gives a better idea of the contents of the course. Nevertheless, I have learned something new, so, I guess, it's worth $50 spent.
By Rizqan I•
Sep 22, 2017
I enrolled for the one reason only: to explore the legal tech startup industries. What I got from this course: a general overview of exploring or working a startup. No difference to Entrepreneur courses I took from San Diego school on Coursera, which offer more in content.
By Rohit B•
Jun 17, 2020
I am currently leading the legal tech and innovation at a large conglomerate and found this course on the Coursera website and almost immediately got hooked. I worked pretty much round the clock in my free time / nights to complete the 4 weeks over the 10 days or so. I was also humbled a lot in terms of how much knowledge there is to explore in this space! Thanks once again for this introductory course and I really look forward to similar courses in this space.
One thing worth mentioning in the course is that there are some readings that are archived on LexisNexis and are not accessible beyond the first 1 or 2 lines (even when googled independently). I would appreciate if all articles are made available as a PDF instead, so future students do not have this issue!
By Happiness I S•
Jan 30, 2019
Explained and helped to understand how technology, legal sector and startups merge, the role they each have now and their future impact. A good introduction into the world of technology and startups and their terminologies for legal Practitioners.
By Tochukwu O•
Feb 29, 2020
By Fellipe L L L•
Aug 31, 2018
I think the quizzes were too superficial, for most were solvable without even watching the video lectures. Despite this fact, I found the course very instructive and the reading materials were superb!! It was nice to follow this course!
By Andres A•
Apr 2, 2020
El contenido es bastante bueno pero la dificultad del facilitador para hablar ingles hace que se vuelva extremadamente tedioso. Sería mucho mejor que hablara en su idioma nativo y que subtitularan.
By Roman E D G•
Mar 5, 2018
It´s a great introductory course for the area. I just respectfully suggest to improve on the teacher´s english pronunciation.
By Dimitri S•
Aug 2, 2020
Overall the course does a great job of explaining broad concepts but the content is sufficiently outdated in 2020. If you want to learn general concepts and invest $50 in an intro course to get your feet wet then this course may be a good fit. It is low cost and it does provide a general framework about Legaltech and entrepreneurship
By Ramesh C A•
Jul 4, 2020
I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. The course has been LITERALLY, LIFE-CHANGING. My name is Ramesh Chand Aggarwal. I'm 58. I resigned from Bank of America in 1989 and for since then have been running a boutique consulting firm specializing in efficient marketing techniques, high-stakes communication and strategy consulting. I have been practicing law too. Initially, I differed with Professor Martin specially when he talked about not spending so much time on business plans. However, gradually as the course progressed I could the rationale and the wisdom behind what he was talking, specially business model Canvas and when I read the article: https://hbr.org/2013/05/why-the-lean-start-up-changes-everything. The course has given me more value than a 3-year course. The material on growth hacking strategies, the guidance on using technology it was amazing. I used to think AI, Machine Learning and things like blockchain are just meant for big law firms. I could not have been more wrong. Through AWS & Google Cloud it is as easy as using LinkedIn or Facebook. I wish I had words to express my gratitude. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I would love to be a mentor and do anything I can for Coursera or IE Business School.
By khalil A A a T•
Jun 26, 2020
Thank you ie for this amazing and most helpfull course in this very important field of knowledge. You presented the information in very delightful way, especially through proffessor Marti Manent who made all complex issues seem easy to relize and understand.
Thank you!
By Mihai R•
Nov 21, 2020
Kudos, Marti Manent!
This kind of learning program should be present in any Law university's curriculum.
Even more, I do recommend this program for any lawyer, general counsel or tech person that wants to stay relevant and to add value in the world of legal services!
By Pablo M V•
Aug 1, 2020
A very interesting lectures. They talk about the reality of the legal world, in a language that everyone can understand: I recommend it.
Un curso fantastico. Versa sobre la realidad del mundo juridico en un lenguaje comprensible para todos: recomendado.
By Iván J S•
Jun 19, 2020
It is a good way to start in the legal tech world, Marti explains the concepts in a very understandable manner. Consider it is a basic to medium level curse. Definitely some resources and tools mentioned across the course needs to be updated urgently.
By Alex D P•
Dec 25, 2017
By Joseph N H•
Nov 9, 2020
I really loved the course .. very interesting.. and the way the info is delivered is just amazing and so easy to get .. thank you Dr. MARTI .. this is a course i really loved
By LETICIA R•
Nov 22, 2020
A really complete course.
It is highly recommended for all those people who are interested in Digital Marketing and in undertaking their business in a legally oriented way
By Shobayo O•
Dec 13, 2020
I found the course very enriching and happy to try out my legal tech idea with the great stuffs have learnt, I could also advise potentials creators on the step to take.
By Paulo S T•
Apr 22, 2019
The Course is a excelent choice to get a overview on Legal Tech Ecosystem and to know principles about create and growth startup! Great for begginers in the area!
By Temiloluwa W•
May 30, 2020
This is indeed a premium course brilliantly taught and with an amazingly rich content (study materials). I've learnt a great deal and had fun while at it.
By Kezia m s•
May 23, 2020
This course seems to be so good that anyone can easily learn. The assignment and quizes are so good enough to evaluate ourselves.