About this Course

33,630 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(1,541 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

WHY IS BRANDED CONTENT BETTER THAN TRADITIONAL ADVERTISING?

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

THE RISE OF BRANDED CONTENT: HOW TO CREATE QUALITY JOURNALISM

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

CONNECTING WITH THE AUDIENCE THROUGH UNIQUE, MEMORABLE STORIES

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

CREATING A STORY FOR YOUR BRAND

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 89 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM STORYTELLING IN BRANDING AND CONTENT MARKETING

View all reviews

About the Branding: The Creative Journey Specialization

Branding: The Creative Journey

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder