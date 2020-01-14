Storytelling in Branding and Content Marketing is an IE University course for professionals who want to learn how to produce memorable content through quality storytelling.
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
WHY IS BRANDED CONTENT BETTER THAN TRADITIONAL ADVERTISING?
In the first week of the course, we will get an overview of the main differences between Branded Content and traditional advertising. There is a new ecosystem of permanent distraction and content production, which is leading to new business models. We will learn how brand values should have an influence over the storyline.
THE RISE OF BRANDED CONTENT: HOW TO CREATE QUALITY JOURNALISM
During week two, Professor Cifuentes will introduce the main differences between good and bad journalism. The purpose is that we understand the process to go from a declining newspaper industry to the creation of high quality Branded Content. You will also learn how to develop quality headlines; the main element to attract the reader’s attention.
CONNECTING WITH THE AUDIENCE THROUGH UNIQUE, MEMORABLE STORIES
In week three, you will have the chance to understand how brands today are in need of stories. Pedro will explain the main elements that make a good story and how different story formats are applied for different purposes. We will address the elements behind storytelling and how to achieve emotional connections through relevance in stories.
CREATING A STORY FOR YOUR BRAND
We have made it to the last module of the course. In this section, we will get a deep insight of the Brand Entertainment field through the eyes of respected professionals in the area. We will be able to amplify our knowledge in how to produce an effective call to action and how to preserve the audience; a key and complex factor in nowadays ocean of never-ending content.
Reviews
