AK
Apr 30, 2020
I really appreciate the creative assignments given by course instructors and their way of teaching. A big shoutout to all the instructors!\n\nThanks Prof. Pedro Cifuentes and Coursera!
SP
Sep 29, 2020
very great course! have always been in love with branding ,this was necessary to help me broading my strategic thinking towards brand and content marrketing.
By Karen G B B•
Feb 13, 2020
I honestly was not impressed by this module. It has a lack of information, the material was just going around of the idea that the world is full of information and how technology is damaging the classical process of journalism. I did not learn how is the real process in agencies to create the content and manage it. The additional material was just reinforcing the same idea of how technology has changed people's perceptions and this material was not enough to open up some definitions to expand research.
By Drea D•
Aug 16, 2020
Well, it was interesting. I wanted to take this specialization because I do create content for a living.
So, I am thinking perhaps the course was just not right for me, maybe its because I'm a visual person and I can create strategies, as long as they are visual.
Also, you should consider modifying the assignments. Since the more important assignments are peer-reviewed it gets deeply disappointing, as you do not get a guideline of how it is going to be graded, but you get one of how you should give the grade. So, I think the exams should have a higher percentage of the final grade than peer-reviewed assignments.
Overall because we are students, and just follow guidelines. We do not fully understand everything as deeply as the teachers do. So, if everything does not look perfect there, we simply cannot assign a grade. This happened during both courses I took, not only this one.
Moreover, many students do not even bother in reading the assignment, they just like it or don't like it and then, the grade relies too much on how lucky we get with the person who has to review our work and if they empathize or not with what we are writing and the topic we shared.
Lastly, the language barrier, it was harder to understand, write and express my ideas and thoughts in English that I anticipated :)
By Pashala Y•
Feb 6, 2020
This course may be eye opening for someone who is completely new to the concept of branded content and storytelling, however there is very little practical information or guides on how to create content. Instead the professor speaks broadly about intangible concepts and the general way of "how things should be done". I am a diligent student and love taking notes and I am struggling to find key points to note down. The first course in this specialisation was brilliant, however I am on week 3 already of this course and I am very disappointed.
By Elena S•
Dec 14, 2020
This course looks at content marketing from one angle: a journalistic approach and very superficially. The marketing approach is not considered at all. It would be good to reflect this feature in the course name. For the first two weeks, the lecturer talks only about global issues in journalism and nothing about marketing. The course is poorly organized - students do not understand what and how to complete the task. Out of 6 of my colleagues ' works that I checked, 5 failed to complete the task. Only one student understood the subject. But I think that this is not the merit of the author / lecturer, but the previous experience of the student. For General development, you can take this course. For professional purposes, I recommend looking for something else.
By Antonio P S C•
Nov 16, 2019
Could be a lot shorter. Some information is really good, other is filler.
By Adhishree M•
Sep 23, 2020
The course topic was interesting but the message was repetitive.. There was too much dependence on reading material, less case studies like in the 1st course. A lot more about the topic could have been covered.
By Sebastian M•
Sep 8, 2020
Pretty vague :( I expected much more
By Victoria G•
May 12, 2020
I thought it was a rather slow course compared to the first course of the specialization and to the third. I found it that it focused more on the history of journalism than on giving tools to do branded content,
The interviews were interesting but I would've liked to have more content and guidelines than interviews.
I liked the Capstone Project, however I don't feel as prepared to create content than for example to create a Brand Image or an Adversite Campaign, which is what I've learned so far in the other courses.
By Edwin D S d L•
Sep 18, 2020
Very good course for understanding the basics of branded content generation. Professor Pedro Cifuentes makes the course entertaining, relatable and easy to understand. At the end, you end up with many actionable ideas to start generating branded content straight away, and with knowledge and criteria to keep on deepening your learning on the subject.
By SILVIA V S C•
Nov 13, 2020
Uno de los cursos más interesantes que he tomado, el catedrático transmite sus conocimientos con facilidad, disfrute sobremanera cada tarea, la retroalimentación en los cuestionarios, lamento que se acabara... Gracias Lic. Pedro Cifuentes Huertas
By Rodrigo A R C•
Apr 17, 2021
Me encanto, aprendí mucho para poder hacer crecer mi marca, las estrategias, pensar en el cliente y la personalidad de mi mar me ayudaran a crecer como profesional, MUCHAS GRACIAS!!
By arshi k•
May 1, 2020
I really appreciate the creative assignments given by course instructors and their way of teaching. A big shoutout to all the instructors!
Thanks Prof. Pedro Cifuentes and Coursera!
By Samuel P•
Sep 30, 2020
very great course! have always been in love with branding ,this was necessary to help me broading my strategic thinking towards brand and content marrketing.
By Raul N C G•
Mar 30, 2020
The course is an eye-opener. Interesting and makes a good caseproviding useful examples to back it up. It is a worthy fit for this specialization.
By Chark J W•
Nov 19, 2021
Assignment instruction on week 3 is quite unclear, not sure if I am suppose to make my own brand or present an existing one.
By Roger N L•
Aug 26, 2021
Loved this course, It will definitely help me build better branded content and scale greater heights in my career.
By Sabina H•
Aug 7, 2020
This course will help you clearly understand difference between traditional marketing and modern marketing!
By mauricio k•
Jul 27, 2019
rich reading materials, nice interviews, high quality topics and very nice professor.
By Treixis E•
Nov 20, 2020
I find this course excellent in terms of brand growth and content creation.
By Edith N V•
Jan 14, 2020
Absolutely loved this course! Super interesting and not boring at all!
By Juan P M M•
Nov 30, 2020
Excelente Institución con profesores de alta calidad.
By Aniket P•
Jun 14, 2020
Fantastic course with lot of useful information
By Angelo S•
Oct 22, 2020
Amazing course, thanks for the opportunity
By Malalarisoa R R•
Apr 12, 2021
Branding, Rebranding, Mood Board
By Camila A R S•
Jul 5, 2021
¡Excelente curso!