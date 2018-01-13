Pricing is one of the most important but least understood marketing decisions. Learn and practice concepts, techniques, and get to grips with the latest thinking on assessing and formulating pricing strategies. Analyze how firms attempt to capture value, as well as profits, in the revenues they earn.
This course is part of the Marketing Mix Implementation Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Pricing
- Psychology
- Price Discrimination
- Pricing Strategies
Offered by
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Demand Curve and Pricing
In this module we will start with the importance of pricing, especially for the bottom line. Having this in mind, and after showing how pricing is the most important driver of profitability, when you finish this module you will be able to execute cost, competition and customer-based pricing. You will also be able to use the concepts of price elasticity and optimal price while setting prices for your products and services.
Determining Willingness to Pay
After finishing this module you will be able to take advantage of four different methods to determine the willingness to pay from customers. Whether using Market Data or Experiments (Observation based) or Expert or Customer Surveys (Survey based), you'll be able to use this information in order to identify the optimal price.
Playing the Pricing Piano or Price Discrimination
What we see in the real world is that companies don't only charge one price for all their products, but rather set different prices for different products with respect to different customer segments. After looking at the benefits of price discrimination (and the significant revenue and profit potential behind it), you will be able to figure out what type and how to implement price discrimination for your products and services.
Pricing Psychology
In this final module we will look at pricing psychology. You will then be able to "manipulate" customers so they perceive a higher value in the products and services that you deliver, or so that they feel less pain by paying the price of purchasing your products. You will have in your toolkit multiple ways to maximize your sales, revenues, and profitability. We will also conduct a couple of experiments with volunteer customers to see how price affects perceptions, and how you can profit from it.
Reviews
- 5 stars73.34%
- 4 stars20.98%
- 3 stars3.85%
- 2 stars0.85%
- 1 star0.96%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PRICING STRATEGY
Loads of information received through this course. Being a fresher, the content seems pretty exhaustive & holistic. Some nice & relevant examples in every video lecture.
Good course on pricing. It was a review of a similar class I have taken elsewhere, but even so I learned new concepts or ways to approach pricing. Some of the readings were very technical.
Well explained videos as well as many important theories of pricing are covered. Moreover, there is a good variety of very interesting articles provided.
Very good. But exams are looked little difficult to us who are not come from same field in work. I start to learn and none experience on it. But I like the most.
About the Marketing Mix Implementation Specialization
In this Specialization we will delve into the marketing mix and the skill-set needed to implement successful marketing strategies. Join us and explore the four key concepts of the marketing mix model, also known as the 4Ps: Product (Brand and Product Management), Pricing, Place (Distribution Channel Strategy and Retail) and Promotion (Communication Strategies, PR and Advertising). This course primarily focuses on implementation so you can immediately apply the lessons learned to your work or to a business idea that you are thinking of taking to market. After completing the four courses, you will be able to take part in the Capstone Project where you will have the opportunity to put into practice what you have learned in this specialization by running a real product through the marketing mix.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.