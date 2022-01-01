- Marketing Plan
- Market Data
- Marketing
- Marketing Mix
- Survey Research
- Consumer Behaviour
Estrategia de marketing Specialization
Desarrollar su estrategia de marketing. Los fundamentos de la investigación de mercado, el posicionamiento, el marketing mix y las campañas.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Investigación de mercados y comportamiento del consumidor
El primer curso de este especialización consta de dos bloques que te proveerán de los conocimientos necesarios para comenzar tu trayectoria en Marketing.
Posicionamiento: La base del éxito en la estrategia de marketing
Pensar en el posicionamiento del producto o servicio es una tarea fundamental para desarrollar una estrategia de marketing exitosa.
Fundamentos del marketing mix
En este curso haremos una introducción a las cuatro Ps del marketing (producto, precio, promoción y plaza), y te hará analizar estratégicamente tu producto o servicio.
El plan de marketing
¿De qué sirve una estrategia de marketing perfecta sin saber cómo actuar e implementarla en el mercado? Definiremos la estrategia y el marketing mix que tu producto / servicio o marca deben seguir. El plan de marketing incluye la estrategia de marketing y el plan para implementarla. En el desarrollo del plan de marketing, tendrás que responder a preguntas tales como: ¿Qué mix de marketing se ofrecerá y para quién? ¿Qué recursos de la empresa se necesitarán? ¿Qué resultados se esperan? Después de aprender los fundamentos de la gestión de marketing y los componentes clave del diseño de la estrategia de marketing, este curso sobre plan de marketing combina todos los conceptos para aplicarlos en una forma práctica.
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
