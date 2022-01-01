About this Specialization

¿Sueles escuchar la palabra "marketing " a diario, pero no estás seguro de lo que realmente significa o por qué una empresa lo necesita?, ¿Sabes que el marketing es importante para tu empresa, producto o servicio, pero no estás seguro de por dónde empezar? Aprende sobre los conceptos y las herramientas que necesitas para desarrollar con éxito la estrategia de marketing de tu empresa, producto o servicio. Empieza por comprender a los consumidores y las principales técnicas de investigación de mercado, a continuación, aprende cómo segmentar correctamente, y cómo definir el posicionamiento de tu producto para que sea exitoso. Continua analizando las cuatro áreas críticas del marketing, las tan famosas cuatro Ps de producto, precio, promoción y plaza. Por último, aprende cómo implementar tus ideas y comunicar las campañas a través del plan de marketing. Al final, en el proyecto capstone vas a desarrollar un plan de marketing para el lanzamiento de un nuevo proyecto.
