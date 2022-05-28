In this course, we explore the nature of cognitive and experiential diversity, as understanding these invisible forms of diversity is essential to meet the needs of an organization.
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
New Waves of Diversity: Dealing with Our Future
Welcome to this course on cognitive and experiential diversity. In this module, we will introduce these two types of “invisible” diversity and discuss the need for organizations to nurture a diverse team in order to tackle challenges related to innovation and uncertainty.
Experiential Diversity
In this module, we will explore experiential diversity as the first tool to deal with the challenges of the future. We will define the sources of experiential diversity: education, industry, and organization. We will also propose a framework that captures a diverse combination of these three factors.
Foundations of Cognitive Diversity
In this module, we will look at the second component of diversity that will help us tackle the unique challenges of the future: cognitive diversity. We will explore how cognitive diversity can be mapped individually and collectively; we will also discuss how individuals with different cognitive profiles can add value to an organization in various ways.
Cognitive Diversity in Practice
In this final module, we will put into practice the models we learned about in the past module. By applying these models in an organizational context, we will reflect on how to build ideal cognitive profiles to meet the needs of distinct areas within an organization.
This Specialization aims to explore the different existing diversities, the basic demographic categories, such as: gender, race, disabilities, age, or sexual orientation as well as experiential and cognitive diversities.
