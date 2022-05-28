About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialization
Beginner Level

No experience required

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

New Waves of Diversity: Dealing with Our Future

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 67 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Experiential Diversity

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Foundations of Cognitive Diversity

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Cognitive Diversity in Practice

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialization

The Journey to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging

