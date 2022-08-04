This course will serve as a "deep dive" into the concepts and trends related to diversity and inclusion.
One of the barriers to sustained organizational effectiveness in this area has been identified as a superficial understanding of diversity and inclusion. Therefore, this course will provide you with the foundational knowledge that will assist you in developing a successful diversity and inclusion recruitment strategy. The course will explore diversity from three perspectives: Global, individual, and organizational. This course is one of four that comprise the Recruiting for Diversity and Inclusion Specialization, offered by the University of Western Australia. Complete them all to gain an in-depth understanding of this fascinating and important topic.