- Diversity and Inclusion
- Unconscious Bias Recognition
- Business Case
- Recruitment
Recruiting for Diversity and Inclusion Specialization
Develop an Actionable Diversity Recruitment Plan. Understand the importance and value of diverse workforces and shape your recruitment strategy for the better.
Offered By
What you will learn
You will learn the value of diversity and inclusion to your workforce and organization.
You will gain an understanding of the barriers to recruiting a more diverse and inclusive workforce.
You will create new tools and processes to support the recruitment of a more diverse and inclusive workforce.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each of the four themed courses within this specialization applies an adult learning framework. Applying this framework consists of two key phases. First, you will be given opportunities to develop your understanding with a range of readings, videos, and case studies. Second, you will then be encouraged to apply these learnings in your own real-life setting.
At least one year of professional work experience.
At least one year of professional work experience.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Understanding Diversity and Inclusion
This course will serve as a "deep dive" into the concepts and trends related to diversity and inclusion.
Assessment, Interviewing and Onboarding
Developing a robust, responsive recruitment process is one of several integrated organizational activities that must be embedded to achieve greater diversity and inclusion.
Diversity and Inclusion: Developing A Strategy
PART 1: Job Design, Selection Criteria, Sourcing and Attracting Talent
Attracting and Sourcing Diverse Candidates
It is during the shortlisting and interviewing processes, which are typically undertaken by a single panel, that candidates most often report being unfairly assessed during recruitment efforts. In this situation, it is often revealed that personal characteristics, such as age, gender, or race, rather than relevant characteristics, such as skills and experience, fed into a particular decision about who to hire.
Offered by
University of Western Australia
The University of Western Australia (UWA) was established in 1911 and continues to set the standard for other West Australian universities. Staff, students and graduates from the University have been recognised at state, national and international levels, and UWA continues to confirm its standing as one of Australia’s leading research-intensive universities. UWA's leaders and researchers work in partnership with three domestic and international networks, the Group of Eight, Matariki and the Worldwide Universities Network.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.