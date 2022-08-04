Dr Jacquie has extensive experience in a range of executive people management roles in education, industrial relations and the media. Throughout Jacquie's career she has maintained a strong research focus investigating leadership, employment and organisational development. Jacquie's research interests include in leadership team development, conflict resolution, diversity and inclusion and workforce planning. Jacquie has a particular interest and strong track record in diversity and inclusion-based research and change in employment, community participation and education.