University of Western Australia
Gender Equality
Taught in English

3,881 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Dr. Susan Harwood
Dr. Jacquie Hutchinson

Instructors: Dr. Susan Harwood

4.3

(20 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 4 modules in this course

There are many laws, legal frameworks, and international frameworks that describe gender equality and provide guidelines for identifying and removing discrimination. In this module, we'll ask the question: What does it mean to different individuals, communities, and nations to learn that gender inequality is unlawful?

There are many theories about gender equality and multiple practices developed from those theories. In this module, you will explore why, despite these efforts, gender equality is so misunderstood, hard to achieve, and resisted.

Intersectionality has become one of the key buzzwords associated with gender equality. In this module, you will explore what this term means and why it is becoming increasingly important to governments and decision-makers.

Learning to use the correct terms and definitions associated with gender equality creates the basis for informed discussion and better outcomes. In this module, you will learn how to lead by example by using the right words for the right situation.

Instructors

NN
5

Reviewed on Feb 26, 2024

SN
5

Reviewed on Apr 4, 2024

