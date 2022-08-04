Developing a robust, responsive recruitment process is one of several integrated organizational activities that must be embedded to achieve greater diversity and inclusion.
This course is part of the Recruiting for Diversity and Inclusion Specialization
At least one year of professional work experience.
- Diversity and Inclusion
- Unconscious Bias Recognition
- Business Case
- Recruitment
University of Western Australia
The University of Western Australia (UWA) was established in 1911 and continues to set the standard for other West Australian universities. Staff, students and graduates from the University have been recognised at state, national and international levels, and UWA continues to confirm its standing as one of Australia’s leading research-intensive universities. UWA's leaders and researchers work in partnership with three domestic and international networks, the Group of Eight, Matariki and the Worldwide Universities Network.
About the Recruiting for Diversity and Inclusion Specialization
Recruitment is an integral part of an organization’s diversity and inclusion strategy. Effective recruitment strategies ensure a workforce reflects a company’s customer base and the communities where it operates. Such strategies also capitalize on the benefits of employees’ diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. In this specialization, you will gain a unique combination of analytical, communication and leadership skills. These will serve as practical tools that enable you to develop an actionable diversity recruitment plan.
