Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
Effective Onboarding
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

Effective Onboarding

This course is part of A Manager's Guide to Modern Hiring by AIRS® Specialization

Taught in English

Laura Stoker

Instructor: Laura Stoker

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Be prepared to focus on outcome rather than transactions.

  • Identify performance goals, key relationships to build and metrics to target

  • Communicate and present an organized plan designed to increase retention and engagement

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

2 quizzes

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the A Manager's Guide to Modern Hiring by AIRS® Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
There are 2 modules in this course

Finding and hiring the right candidate is not the end of the candidate experience. This is the time to really roll out the red carpet and ensure that the on-boarding process is structured and effective. Today’s course will focus on the art of crafting an effective onboarding program. Onboarding is not to be confused with orientation. Orientation is only one part of the whole employee onboarding process.

What's included

5 videos2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

An effective onboarding program involves many different steps. This section will focus on developing a plan along with a system for continued improvement.

What's included

5 videos2 readings1 quiz1 peer review

Instructor

Laura Stoker
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
5 Courses1,315 learners

Offered by

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

