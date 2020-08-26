Power Onboarding provides practical, easy-to-use tools to guide an individual who is transitioning to a new job. Students will prepare an actionable personal onboarding plan that will set them up for success in their new role. Research has shown that an actively followed power onboarding plan will allow an individual to reach proficiency in a new position up to 30% faster than the typical transitioning manager. In this course, students will develop their own onboarding plan, allowing them to contribute sooner and be eligible for promotion earlier. In this newly revised format, learners can complete the course in no more than 7 hours, with approximately 2 hours dedicated to creating a personalized power onboarding plan. We have a suggested 4 week schedule to help you stay on track, but we recognize that everyone has different learning styles so we've added flexibility so you can complete the entire course in one or two sittings.
Power OnboardingNorthwestern University
About this Course
Offered by
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1 - Get Ready
Welcome to Power Onboarding! This week, we’ll review the overall structure for this course and explore how a personal onboarding plan can help you start your career in an extraordinary way. No matter how much time you have, following this planning process will pay major dividends.
Session 2 - Get Set
This week, you will be challenged to identify your extensive group of advisers and learn how to make a superb first impression. Plus, you will examine the life cycle of an organization to better understand where you can be the most effective contributor.
Session 3 - Go!
This week, you are refining your earlier plans and anticipating your first day on the job.You will learn about specific behaviors that will create a positive perception and asked to review your philosophy and how you will build your new network.
Week 4 – Peer Review
This week you will perform the two peer reviews necessary to pass the course.
Reviews
- 5 stars54.83%
- 4 stars22.58%
- 3 stars6.45%
- 2 stars3.22%
- 1 star12.90%
TOP REVIEWS FROM POWER ONBOARDING
Very rich course, the topic needs to be taught to any young executive starting a career. It is also useful for CEO's to help them design an internal on-boarding plan.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.