In this course, you will learn the business value and product capabilities of Power Platform. You will create simple Power Apps, connect data with Microsoft Dataverse, build a Power BI Dashboard, automate a process with Power Automate, and build a chatbot with Power Virtual Agents.
To be successful in this course you should have a basic familiarity with computer technology, data analytics, cloud computing, and the internet.
Learners will learn how to create simple apps, visualize data, automate a business process and build a chatbot.
- Build and customize power apps
- Build reports and dashboards with interactive visualizations
- Build chatbot solutions for businesses
- Visualize and analyze data
- Create repeatable business process flows
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Introduction to Microsoft Power Platform
Learn about the components of Microsoft Power Platform, the business value for customers, and security of the technology.
Create custom solutions for everyday problems
Power Apps allows businesses to create custom solutions for everyday problems. In this module, you will learn how to build and customize a canvas app from scratch, and to leverage Power Apps to create model-driven apps.
Build an automated solution
Learn about the value of Power Apps portals and how you can leverage it to allow internal and external audiences to view and interact with data from Microsoft Dataverse or Dynamics 365.
Power BI
Power BI helps business users and developers alike to easily analyze, visualize, and collaborate on data. This module will teach you how to do all of that without effecting your underlying dataset.
