Beginner Level

To be successful in this course you should have a basic familiarity with computer technology, data analytics, cloud computing, and the internet.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learners will learn how to create simple apps, visualize data, automate a business process and build a chatbot.

Skills you will gain

  • Build and customize power apps
  • Build reports and dashboards with interactive visualizations
  • Build chatbot solutions for businesses
  • Visualize and analyze data
  • Create repeatable business process flows
Beginner Level

To be successful in this course you should have a basic familiarity with computer technology, data analytics, cloud computing, and the internet.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Microsoft Power Platform

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 49 min), 15 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Create custom solutions for everyday problems

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 13 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Build an automated solution

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 67 min), 13 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Power BI

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 15 readings, 6 quizzes

