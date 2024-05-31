Microsoft
Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals Specialization
Learn the business value and product capabilities of Power Platform

What you'll learn

  • Describe the business value of Power Platform and identify the core components of Power Platform 

  • Demonstrate the capabilities of Power BI 

  • Describe the capabilities of Power Apps 

  • Demonstrate the business value of Power Virtual Agents

Introduction to Microsoft Power Platform

Course 13 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the components of Microsoft Power Platform, the business value for customers, & security of the technology

  • Define the basic concepts of the Dataverse and ways you can connect and customize data connections to Microsoft Power Platform applications

  • Discover how Power Apps empowers you to create applications tailored to your business needs, enhancing productivity & efficiency

  • Recognize the value and capabilities of Power Apps & ways organizations leverage this technology to build simple applications for their business

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Platform
Category: Microsoft Power Platform
Category: Microsoft Dataverse

Use Power Platform for Custom & Automated Solutions

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

  • Construct and customize dynamic canvas apps to address specific business process challenges

  • Design model-driven apps using component-based architecture

  • Configure and secure PowerApps Portals for external users

  • Develop and implement automated application workflows using Microsoft Power Automate

Skills you'll gain

Category: Power Apps portals
Category: Microsoft Power Automate/Flow

Power BI & Power Virtual Agents

Course 38 hours

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate the business value of Power BI and use Power BI to create and share interactive dashboards and reports

  • Apply security measures within Power BI to ensure data security

  • Explain the value and capabilities of Power Virtual Agents for building chatbot solutions

  • Design and deploy no-code chatbots using Power Virtual Agents

Skills you'll gain

Category: Power Virtual Agents
Category: Data Visualization
Category: power virtual agents
Category: Power BI
Category: Chatbot

The PL-900 Practice Exam

Course 43 hours

What you'll learn

  • Summarize the main topics and content covered in the Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals Specialization

  • Understand the structure and experience of the Exam: PL-900 Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals

  • How to take and pass the PL-900: Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals exam

Skills you'll gain

Category: Power BI
Category: Microsoft Power Platform

