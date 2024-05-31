Welcome to the Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals Specialization!
You will learn the business value and product capabilities of Power Platform. You will create simple Power Apps, connect data with Microsoft Dataverse, build a Power BI Dashboard, automate a process with Power Automate, and build a chatbot with Power Virtual Agents.
Microsoft's Power Platform is not just for programmers and specialist technologists. If you, or the company that you work for, aspire to improve productivity by automating business processes, analyzing data to produce business insights, and acting more effectively by creating simple app experiences or even chatbots, this is the right Specialization to kick-start your career and learn amazing skills.
Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals will act as a bedrock of fundamental knowledge to prepare you for the Microsoft Certification: Power Platform Fundamentals - PL900 Exam. You will be able to demonstrate your real-world knowledge of the fundamentals of Microsoft Power Platform.
This Specialization can accelerate your progress and give your career a boost, as you use your Microsoft skills to improve your team’s productivity.
To be successful in this Specialization, you should have a basic familiarity with computer technology, data analytics, cloud computing, and the internet.
The modules and resources that you will work through in this Specialization will help you to prepare for the PL-900 Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals exam.
Applied Learning Project
We encourage you to complete the practical exercises in this course. By completing these exercises you will have a more practical understanding of how to explore Microsoft Power Platforms. This hands-on approach will help you in your preparation for the Exam: PL-900 Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals.
To ensure you are prepared for the exam, we recommend:
Working through all of the content in this course. This includes videos, readings, exercises, knowledge checks, graded quizzes, and additional resources.
Preparing for and taking the practice exam to validate your knowledge and understanding of the exam experience.