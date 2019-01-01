Learner Reviews & Feedback for Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals by Microsoft
About the Course
In this course, you will learn the business value and product capabilities of Power Platform. You will create simple Power Apps, connect data with Microsoft Dataverse, build a Power BI Dashboard, automate a process with Power Automate, and build a chatbot with Power Virtual Agents.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
• Describe the business value of Power Platform
• Identify the core components of Power Platform
• Demonstrate the capabilities of Power BI
• Describe the capabilities of Power Apps
• Demonstrate the business value of Power Virtual Agents
Microsoft's Power Platform is not just for programmers and specialist technologists. If you, or the company that you work for, aspire to improve productivity by automating business processes, analyzing data to produce business insights, and acting more effectively by creating simple app experiences or even chatbots, this is the right course to kick-start your career and learn amazing skills.
Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals will act as a bedrock of fundamental knowledge to prepare you for the Microsoft Certification: Power Platform Fundamentals - PL900 Exam. You will be able to demonstrate your real-world knowledge of the fundamentals of Microsoft Power Platform.
This course can accelerate your progress and give your career a boost, as you use your Microsoft skills to improve your team’s productivity....