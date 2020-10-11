About this Course

31,472 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(1,433 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Exchange Rates

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Trade

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 60 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Balance of Payments

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 59 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

(Im)migration

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 58 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TRADE, IMMIGRATION AND EXCHANGE RATES IN A GLOBALIZED WORLD

View all reviews

About the Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization

Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder