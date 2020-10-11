This is the second of the three courses part of the Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization. This course will focus on facets of globalization that affect a country´s economic perspectives and decisions. Globalization has recently been the predominant subject in many political debates, and this course will go into the determinants of globalization. It will be separated into four modules; the first module will explain exchange rates. It will cover what determines exchange rate and how different exchange rates affect the economy and the reality of currencies. The second module will explore trade, the reality of free trade, and what occurs to a country´s economy with protectionism. The third module will go into the balance of payments, it will help you understand how economic transactions between a country and the rest of the world work. The fourth module will focus on Immigration, which is probably one of the most controversial subjects today. It will explain how migration affects host countries and it will cover current migration trends.
This course is part of the Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization
About this Course
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Exchange Rates
Trade
Balance of Payments
(Im)migration
very nice explanation, cleared my previous doubts, great mentor and mentorship.
This was very useful course for understanding international trade, immigration and exchange rates. It was easy and simple.
Excellent course. It gave me both practical and deep ideas on how the world works based on three pillars: economic impact on society, currency, and current account.
Precise and the course content was just right. It was a great learning experience.
About the Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization
This Specialization aims to make economic concepts accessible to every learner, and to teach them to analyze current events using the toolkit of economics. It begins by explaining the basic parameters of the macroeconomy, and how governments can/should use both fiscal and monetary policy to influence growth, inflation and employment. It then moves on to the international arena, where countries interact, and explains the basic principles of free trade, exchange rates, the balance of payments and immigration and how these interactions affect our everyday lives. Finally, learners will apply these tools and concepts to the world's leading economies and discover how they can "read" from a country's economic data important lessons about the risks and opportunities of doing business in these countries, equipping them with tools that they can use in the workplace and even in their personal investment decisions.
