Nov 29, 2020
Confusing at first, but when focused every question in the quizzes are all discussed in the video lectures. Light and perfect for beginners like me! Highly recommended for other beginners out there!
Oct 11, 2020
Excellent course. It gave me both practical and deep ideas on how the world works based on three pillars: economic impact on society, currency, and current account.
By Douglas W•
Apr 21, 2020
It was a very informative course. I am so grateful to the lecturer for her insights.
By Atul K•
Dec 26, 2019
Precise and the course content was just right. It was a great learning experience.
By Lorraine A B B•
Nov 30, 2020
By Sandile M•
May 3, 2021
Exceptional course content and blow-by-blow analysis of the benefits and pitfalls of Globalization/Trade and Migration. Well presented course.
By Aayush G•
Apr 25, 2020
Prof. Gayle Allard is the sweetest and she could explain concepts better than any of my previous economics teachers. Thanks a ton Professor!!
By Jue C•
Jul 5, 2018
It's really a wonderful course! Many thanks for Professor Gayle Allard. She's been able to explain those complex and hot debated issues in plain languages, so that people like me without much economics background can also understand. We're nowadays lost in different headlines and very easily influenced by media for many judgement and become very biased. Having an opportunity to take such a well-structured course online in my spare time with a professor with top knowledge and exceptional presentation skills is very lucky for me. I'm also grateful for technologies and platforms like Coursera that enable this continuing learning for everyone!
By Vipra D K•
Jul 8, 2020
Professor Gayle Allard and her specialisation course ‘Globalisation, Stability and Economic growth’ has truly changed my perspective of macroeconomics. I shall be forever grateful to Prof Allard for igniting in me a passion for economics. All the topics covered under this course have been explained well and the reading material provided as a supplement is truly thought provoking. One of the best courses. I highly recommend this course for every beginner who wishes to be a master some day.
By Ibrahim N•
Nov 10, 2017
It was an amazing online course experience for me. As an economist, I simply rediscovered all those topics like exchange rates, trade, balance of payments and migration. The most advantage of this course, of course, is Gayle Allard who is very precise and clear in her explanations. I'm very pleased that I had a chance to participate in this beautiful online course!
By ALEXANDRE J D S•
Apr 3, 2020
Congratulations, Prof. Gayle Allard, for his excellence in conducting the Trade, Immigration and Exchange Rates course in a Globalized World. His way of teaching is interesting and pleasurable, since he manages to transmit economy techniques with ownership, naturalness and relaxation. Worth it!
By Utsari G B•
Jun 28, 2020
Allard is amazing!! Absolutely love this course. i would suggest you to take the specialization if you are keen on Macreoeconomics. had a wonderful revision and many of my doubts got cleared. Also, do not take peer graded assignments lightly, you will have fun!
By Ankur S•
May 1, 2021
Outstanding content, pace, delivery, assignments. Prof Allard is one of my favorite. I have already taken 2 courses in the specialization and am now moving to the third one from her - all the more excited with what's in store in that one.
By Bilha C O T•
Jul 24, 2020
It is an excelent course, it helped me to understand how the model of Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Suuply works in the context of currency exchange, (im) migration and trade!
By Soraia M•
Oct 12, 2020
By 1801769 O A•
Aug 31, 2020
Excellent lectures. Extremely useful in understanding related macro economic issues. The lecturer is interesting, logical and clear. Hope she adds more material.
By Paul O F•
May 20, 2021
Great course! I love it and going for the third one. Great for people not specialized in economics, but who want to learn the basic and most important stuff.
By Neha E•
Jun 7, 2020
I found it very interesting and it helped to do the research on my own and answer the quizzes well because it helped me think.
By Natasha I L•
Nov 21, 2017
Absolutely fantastic. Doctor Gayle Allard is incredible and manages to explain intricate concepts to beginners very easily.
By Anil J•
Jan 19, 2021
This was very useful course for understanding international trade, immigration and exchange rates. It was easy and simple.
By Joshua A•
Mar 16, 2021
thank you Prof. Gayle Allard for your insightful knowledge and expertise......I have learnt a lot from this course......
By Nicolás T•
Jun 27, 2020
Indispensable para entender el funcionamiento financiero del sistema mundial. Gran modulo en la especialización
By Pavle P•
Mar 18, 2020
I truly enjoyed the approach and way of teaching of Professor Gayle Allard. I'm glad i took this course
By Marcelo B M•
Dec 6, 2017
I would like to congrats all the members of this course. It is fascinating and I have learned so much!
By Aman K•
Jun 1, 2020
Super Course! The teaching techniques are simple yet very effective. Highly recommended.
By RASHMI S•
May 28, 2021
This is so fantastic and essential course, a huge thanks to Professor Gayle Allard.
By SONAL M•
Jun 5, 2020
Really liked the way everything was explained in such simple terms.