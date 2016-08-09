WR
Jun 5, 2017
This was actually a great learning experience for me. The course interested me so much that I was able to complete the entire module within 2 days. Thanks for providing me a great learning experience.
VR
Feb 22, 2020
First of all thankyou eda sayin mam and the other industrial experts, it was amazing journey and i have gained alot of knowledge regarding the course from which i have been taken through brilliantly.
By Jaimee M•
Aug 8, 2016
If I could give a half star in addition to the 2 given, I would. This was a great course. However it was hard to understand the professors and some of the language that was then in turn translated wasn't quite clear when some accronyms and definitions were a few words off. The lessons taught were great and the knowledge I acquired was exactly what I was looking for, it was just the accents that were hard to decifer. Thank you for this course. I will most likely still take more from IE Business School, but at least will be prepared for printing out the text of the videos instead of stressing over trying to figure out what was said.
By Mohit U•
Feb 10, 2019
Very insightful, interesting and thought provoking course. One can clearly see how the concepts are implemented in the real world, courtesy the interview-esque sessions with industry experts.
By Nkechinyere I•
Feb 26, 2019
This course made it possible for me to launch my career. I am grateful!
By Beatriz L•
Jul 12, 2019
Too theoretical. More practical application examples would be helpful.
By Rosemary G•
Oct 7, 2019
I cannot understand what they are saying. The accents were too thick, I didn't make it through the first 2 videos of the free trial
By Shu Q L•
Jul 18, 2016
Very interesting, up-to-date and relevant concepts on marketing and communication tools and how they relate to the fundamental goal of achieving long-term brand loyalty. I like the practical examples used as they help to illustrate the concepts well. If a little more coverage could be provided on digital marketing, it would be great. Nonetheless, this is a great course for introducing the fundamentals of traditional marketing and communication tools. Great description on the theoretical concepts related to advertising strategies especially - some psychology involved, in the context of consumer behaviour, and I appreciate these associations especially since Psychology is my undergraduate major.
By Jon U•
Apr 7, 2018
This course was outstanding. I learned so much through a combination of the professor's lectures, interviews with business leaders, and academic whitepapers. The IE Marketing Mix specialization is the first series that I've seen incorporate academic whitepapers into the curriculum and I think it really adds alot of value. Adding the additional study material helped me understand the research behind the application of ideas.
By Supriya K•
Nov 3, 2018
This is been a phenomenal find! I wish I'd taken it ages ago. Even for someone with a very limited understanding of the marketing world, the depth in which concepts have been taught without making it complicated is very impressive.
I've signed up for many courses here, most of them have been good, but this one is my favourite. And I'm only halfway though so far! Highly recommend it.
By Andrea M B P•
Aug 28, 2017
I absolutely loved this course. It was very informative, to the point, and grabbed my undivided attention every time. I think it is important to have integral courses like this one, that are very specific at the same time in which they cover a broader view of what marketing is all about.
By Ahmed N•
Jun 27, 2016
I've had this course 'IMC' 4 times in my college. This time was way much better. This course is practically amazing as we see each concept being applied to the ground work. and that's so exciting, we really benefit and see how the real work looks like. i'd highly recommend it.
By ADEMULEGUN V A•
Aug 26, 2020
This course is highly enriching and the course instructor has the mastery of the subject matter. It is indeed, invaluable. I so much appreciate Cousera and the IE for the privilege to take the course. Bravo!
By VYAS R•
Feb 23, 2020
By Caleb O•
Dec 3, 2018
Enlightening, instructive and informative. This course will open your mind to the exciting world of Marketing Communications and what you need to succeed in the industry today.
By Aabid A S•
May 31, 2016
This is essentially important for professional peoples and its compose in such a great way, I am totally inspired and suggest to others must have a look.
Regards
Aabid Ali Shahid
By Jessica N•
Jun 22, 2019
I had a great time learning this. Eda Sayin is brilliant. I enjoyed listening to established professionals as well.
By HIMANSHU M•
Jun 27, 2019
A power packed relevant course focusing on Brand and Communications Management
By Maria X•
Feb 22, 2019
it will help you build great marketing communication foundations!
By Indranil M•
May 12, 2019
My informative and interesting course. Specially the marketing mix model along with messaging techniques. The elements are very interesting from a theory point of view. If you learn these elements, then it will become easy for you execute marketing communication. Also, few advertisement examples are too good to understand the concept. These ads will stay in your mind and will help you craft your ads, communications effectively.
in B2C marketing and advertisement - this course will be an eye-opener for you. You must attend it to learn the concepts. I have taken this course and when I completed - I was quite equipped with concepts of Marketing Communication.
By Amy D•
Sep 29, 2016
A extremely well made course that covers a wide variety of topics in a concise, yet thorough manner. Professor Sayin does a wonderful job of explaining each topic. She has a very engaging teaching style that makes learning both easy and fun! I never found myself getting bored with her lectures and, in fact, looked forward to watching them as I knew I was going to enjoy each module. I especially enjoyed the interviews with various professionals in the marketing industry as I felt I learned a great deal from their added observations and expertise. For fellow English speakers, I highly recommend watching this course with subtitles on to get the most out of it.
By Rashi A•
Oct 31, 2016
I liked this course very much. The instructor was very concise, precise as well as effective in imparting the required theoretical knowledge. Added to it was the industry relevant lecture from the working professionals which made the course even more comprehensive. Thank you Miss Eda for the knowledge you shared.
By Dentumei L•
Apr 1, 2020
Nice structure, beautiful Eda, and the special guests in lectures, had to listen to every word Eda said, cause this is so important to keep all of this info in mind. Thanks to Eda, I realized how all of the marketing spheres are interconnected, investigated the industry marketing base.
By Matukio A C•
Aug 29, 2019
Designed with attention to details, very informative, eye-opening and knowledge rich course. I personally learned a lot and very much looking forward to utilize the knowledge in the Marketing, Branding and Advertising platforms. Do i recommend this course? ABSOLUTELY!
By Saurabh M•
Jan 15, 2018
It's one of the most effective courses on marketing communication. Various aspects of the integrated marketing communication are explained in a very crisp and clear approach. The course content and the presentation by Prof Eda Sayin make it very engaging.
By Hirendra M•
Mar 4, 2018
Amazing course for a very good info on IMC. Even a beginner can take this course. Very well put together. Though I would suggest a little prior experience or exposure to advertising/marketing would help immensely.
By William D•
Apr 16, 2020
The course is well detailed and touches on the key areas of Intergrated Marketing Communication. The course is also well delivered, with practical examples infused, and further reading shared, to enhance learning!