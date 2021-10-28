What Can You Do with a Marketing Degree? 11 Job Paths

Marketing is all about finding creative ways to share your enthusiasm for a particular product, company, experience, or concept. With a marketing degree, you’ll likely learn marketing strategies that have been proven most effective in multiplying that enthusiasm across audiences, with the ultimate goal of using those techniques to impact a company’s bottom line.
This versatile skill set is applicable to just about every industry that participates in the economy, including business, technology, education, real estate, food, publishing, beauty, fashion, and more. In this article, we’ll talk through some common marketing degree jobs available across industries.
Securing a job in marketing can offer some degree of career stability. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, marketing managers in the US earned a median annual salary of $142,170 as of May 2020, and the industry is expected to grow at an average rate of 10 percent between 2020 and 2030 [1].
Of course, you may not expect to receive that salary fresh out of your degree program. More commonly, recent graduates will enter the field on the assistant or coordinator level, depending on internship or other job experience. Here are some common entry-level marketing degree jobs that can put you on the path toward growth.
Average salary: $43,817
Common growth roles:
Marketing coordinator: $50,967
Marketing manager: $104,295
Marketing assistant is a common position for recent graduates looking to gain entry-level experience. It’s more of a general marketing position, allowing employees to interact with various aspects of a marketing department.
In this role, a person might help ensure a marketing department runs smoothly, working with upper management on tasks like maintaining schedules, conducting market research, organizing performance reports, and contributing to marketing campaigns led by other team members.
Marketing assistants draw heavily on communication, interpersonal, organizational, and time management skills. On the job, you can anticipate sharpening your creative and analytical skills as they relate to ideating, executing, and assessing campaigns.
Average salary: $36,414
Common growth roles:
Brand coordinator: $52,459
Brand manager: $104,443
A brand assistant, or assistant brand manager, will have a greater focus on a company’s overall positioning in the marketplace than on individual product launches or campaigns.
In this role, a person might work with upper management on brand image with responsibilities such as monitoring market trends, analyzing competitors, assisting on brand strategies, assessing customer loyalty, and coordinating communications between the brand team and stakeholders.
Brand assistants often rely on their communication, research, organizational, and creative skills. They’ll further hone their strategic planning skills as they develop and bring to life a brand’s public image through campaigns, events, and communications geared toward the consumer.
Average salary: $43,749
Common growth role:
Social media marketer: $49,725
Social media manager: $55,117
Social media coordinators focus their marketing efforts on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, or LinkedIn. The specific social media platforms you work on will depend on the company, brand, or client you are working with and their specific target audience and business goals.
In this role, a person might help with tasks such as developing social media strategy, creating content and scheduling posts, monitoring analytics and tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) such as engagement and reach, conducting audience research, and staying current on social media trends. They may also work with influencers on campaigns or interact with consumers directly on their social media pages.
Social media coordinators regularly use their interpersonal, creative, and analytical skills, and will become involved with more robust social media marketing campaigns as they get more comfortable speaking as a brand.
Average salary: $37,225
Common growth roles:
Event marketing coordinator: $66,029
Event marketing manager: $113,117
Event marketing assistants primarily work on showcasing a brand’s persona through promotional events such as launch parties, hosted panels, luncheons, or interactive experiences. Depending on the position, these events might be public-facing or client-facing, and either in-person or virtual.
In this entry-level role, an event marketing assistant might help upper management with planning and coordinating various aspects of events, liaising with vendors, booking venues, and analyzing an event’s success.
Event marketing assistants benefit from strong communication and organizational skills, as well as a detail-oriented approach. As they grow in their career, they’ll rely on interpersonal skills and creativity to produce memorable branded moments.
Average salary: $46,980
Common growth roles:
Media planner: $60,319
Media buyer: $53,280
Assistant media planners work with media planners and media buyers to help decide the media formats—for example, print, video, or audio—that feel most relevant to a brand’s target audience and how to use those formats to achieve business goals. They may also be called media assistants.
In this role, a person might have responsibilities such as conducting market research, monitoring media plans, coordinating with media partners, tracking campaign performance, and staying current on the latest media practices. On the marketing side, assistant media planners will typically focus on unpaid media, however in working with media buyers—commonly in advertising—they may also gain exposure to paid campaigns.
Assistant media planners call upon research, communication, and organizational skills, and will hone interpersonal skills as they work with more business partners and clients.
Average salary: $43,817
Common growth roles:
Product marketing associate: $71,811
Product marketing manager: $120,239
Product marketing assistants specialize in marketing specific products or services to a consumer. They’ll often work with product managers (the people involved with a product’s development) and sales teams to optimize messaging.
A person in this role might handle marketing assets, research target audiences, help write promotional copy, and track consumer interactions with and reactions to the product. They’ll focus on aligning the public reception of a product with the company’s intention in introducing it.
Product marketing assistants benefit from organizational and communication skills. As they progress through their careers, they may develop stronger analytical and creative skills.
Once you start working in a marketing department, you may find yourself gravitating toward certain tasks or teams. Regardless of where you choose to begin your marketing career, you can always adjust your path as you see fit.
Many of the marketing skills and techniques you’ll be implementing in various roles are transferable to other areas of the field. Additionally, many entry-level positions can prepare you for higher level roles in alternate lanes.
Here are five mid-level marketing degree jobs that you might consider after gaining initial experience:
Market research analyst (or market researcher): $60,280
Marketing analyst: $67,319
Digital marketing specialist: $86,766
Copywriter: $55,665
Search engine optimization (SEO) specialist: $58,205
E-commerce marketing manager: $79,947
Oftentimes, marketing degrees will require core classes that can help you get an entry-level position outside of marketing. If you earned a marketing degree, you may also find opportunities in adjacent fields, like business, sales, advertising, or public relations.
To help expand your career horizon, focus on skills rather than individual tasks. Read job descriptions carefully, highlight commonalities, and consider how you’ve demonstrated those applicable skills.
Here are a few non-marketing and marketing-adjacent positions you might want to explore:
Product manager
Sales manager
Public relations specialist
Account executive
Fundraiser
If you are ready to launch a marketing career, earning an online marketing degree from the University of London might be one place to start. If you’re ready to gain new skills in the field of marketing, consider a Digital Marketing specialization from the University of Illinois, or develop job-ready skills through the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate, all available on Coursera.
As companies expand their work options to include remote work, more remote marketing job opportunities are becoming available. If you are interested in remote-only opportunities, most job sites will allow you to select ‘remote’ or ‘work from home’ as a search option. Some sites, such as FlexJobs, exclusively post remote job opportunities.
Other common job sites that offer remote marketing job search options include:
Adding a minor to your degree can help establish yourself as a candidate with skills beyond the typical marketing major and can help put you on a more specialized path.
To choose a minor that will complement your marketing degree, consider what career you’d like to have. Minors in business administration, graphic design, social media analytics, communications, and psychology can all help highlight your interest in various areas of marketing.
An associate degree in marketing will help to develop many of the same skills that a bachelor’s degree in marketing will. Although many job listings require a bachelor’s degree, in some cases, people who hold an associate degree in marketing might still qualify for assistant-level or other entry-level positions, particularly with related internship or job experience. They also might consider gaining early experience by freelancing as a marketing specialist.
It is possible to get into marketing with a non-marketing degree. Read job listings closely to determine what type of degree that job requires.
If you have a bachelor’s degree that is not in marketing, look for job opportunities that only list a bachelor’s degree as a requirement, or qualify their marketing degree requirement as a “preference.” These jobs will be a bit more lenient in the specific bachelor’s degree that you hold as long as you can demonstrate the other job skill requirements.
Not all marketing jobs require a degree. Some companies will train employees on the job, or will consider past experience in lieu of a degree. If you want to get into marketing without a degree, look for job opportunities that don’t specify education as a requirement.
