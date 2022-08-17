4 Questions to Ask Before Pursuing a Sales Manager Career

This guide will help you to discover more about what a sales manager does, the skills required, and opportunities to help you decide whether this career is for you.
When considering a career as a sales manager, ask yourself a few questions before making the jump. The answers will determine whether the sales manager job path is right for you.
As a sales manager, you’re responsible for the overall management and performance of a company's sales team. You’ll set sales targets, develop and implement sales strategies, manage customer relationships, and oversee the sales process from start to finish. You may also hire, train, and motivate the sales team.
Sales managers are responsible for overseeing the sales process and ensuring that they meet sales targets. You may also be involved in setting the sales targets, developing sales strategies, and managing a team of sales representatives. Some of the most common sales manager duties might include:
Identifying new business opportunities and developing sales plans
Developing and implementing promotional campaigns to boost sales
Recruiting, training, and supervising sales staff
Planning and setting sales targets
Monitoring sales performance and motivating and incentivizing staff to meet targets
Analyzing market trends and identifying new business opportunities
Negotiating contracts with customers and suppliers
Where you work and how you do your job depends on what you’re selling, your sales process, whether you’re selling business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-consumer (B2C), and how your team is structured. You’ll typically work in an office environment if you’re a sales manager in an inside sales department. If you work with salespeople in outside sales, you may work in an office but spend time in the field at client sites, events, or conventions.
Sales managers tend to have high job satisfaction, earn good salaries, and have a positive job outlook for this career. Sales departments contribute directly to the success of an organization; therefore, very easy to see how your efforts are making a difference to revenue and company growth.
Payscale reviews from people in sales management positions reveal that in terms of job satisfaction, the sales manager’s role has a 4 out of 5 rating, which scores as ‘highly satisfied’ [1]. Sales manager jobs require a unique blend of people skills, business knowledge, and creativity. They provide an opportunity to make a significant impact on the success of a company.
If you have high-quality sales and management skills and enjoy working in a fast-paced, challenging environment, then a career in sales management could be very satisfying for you.
Sales managers earn a median salary of $127,490, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)[2]. Base salary levels for sales managers are affected by many factors, including the company's size, industry, and location.
In addition, bonuses and commissions can significantly affect earnings. Sales managers typically earn higher salaries in larger companies and industries with high margins. You also usually earn more in companies located in major cities, such as:
San Jose, California
Denver, Colorado
Trenton, New Jersey
New York, New York.
According to BLS, the job outlook for sales managers is positive, with an expected growth rate of 7 percent between 2020 and 2030, which is as fast as average [2]. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for goods and services and the need for effective sales management to optimize sales performance. With the correct skill set, you can enjoy a successful career as a sales manager, with plenty of opportunities for advancement.
Before beginning a career as a sales manager, it’s important to consider whether you have the necessary skills and traits. The sales manager role is multifaceted, so you need a strong blend of technical skills, workplace skills, and core personal attributes.
Sales managers must be excellent communicators, leaders, and motivators. As a sales manager, you’ll need to:
Have competencies and gravitas to motivate and lead your team
Handle stress and be comfortable with change
Be driven and passionate and always looking for ways to improve results
By gaining technical skills and knowledge, sales managers can improve their performance and better meet the needs of their customers. Successful sales managers have a deep understanding of the sales process.
These technical skills might include:
Learning how to use sales software and CRMs
Understanding sales data and analytics
Improving your ability to give sales presentations
Creating effective sales plans and tracking progress
Leading and mentoring teams through execution
Sales managers are also knowledgeable about the products or services their company sells and can answer questions from potential customers.
Sales managers must have excellent communication, interpersonal, leadership, and motivational skills. They also need to be able to sell the products or services of their company effectively. Some of the other workplace skills you need to be a good sales manager are the ability to:
Communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing
Listen carefully, with empathy, and understand what customers want and need
Build relationships with your sales teams and customers
Motivate and inspire your sales team, sometimes during periods of uncertainty
Provide sales staff with the training, materials, and resources they need to succeed
Have strong organizational skills to keep track of customer orders and manage your sales team
Multitask with strong organizational skills.
To become a sales manager, you typically need several years of experience in sales and strong leadership and management skills. Various courses and certifications can also help you develop the skills to help you succeed in sales management.
You won’t find one definitive educational path to becoming a sales manager, but many employers prefer sales applicants to hold at least a bachelor’s degree. Sixty-three percent of sales managers hold a bachelor’s degree, and 16% have an associate degree [3]. Common areas of study for sales managers include business, marketing, psychology, and communications.
In addition to formal education, many sales managers receive training through on-the-job or professional development courses.
It’s important to gain work experience in sales because employers typically look for sales managers with sales experience and management experience. You’ll find many ways to gain sales experience, such as working in retail, sales-focused customer service roles, or telemarketing. The amount of experience you need varies based on the employer, but typically, candidates for sales management positions will have several years of sales experience. A standard route to sales manager jobs is to start in a sales role and then advance within the company, taking on more team leadership and management responsibilities as you grow your career.
While certifications are not necessary to apply for most sales management jobs, they could give you an edge. You’ll discover many certifications available, including:
Certified Sales Manager (CSM) from the Institute of Professional Managers
Certified Sales Leadership Professional (CSLP)
Certified Professional Sales Person (CPSP)
Certified Inside Sales Professional (CISP)
Consider courses, specializations, and professional certificates to give your resume more depth. These can demonstrate your commitment to your career and that you have proactively pursued opportunities to expand your skill set.
Employers value experience and skills in sales, customer service, and managing people. You might like to consider the Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator offered on Coursera by Yale University.
You could also demonstrate that you’re knowledgeable about how work is changing by doing the How to Manage a Remote Team course offered by Gitlab. This will help you stand out when applying for jobs with staff working from home or different office locations.
