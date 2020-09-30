About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

You should have least one year of management experience before taking this course. No remote experience is required.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Lead in a remote environment

  • Build a remote organizational culture and practices

  • Assess teams’ and managers’ readiness and preparation for remote work

  • Create a foundational strategy for executing a remote transformation

Skills you will gain

  • Business Transformation
  • Business Strategy
  • Leadership And Management
  • Human Resources (HR)
  • Remote work
Instructors

Offered by

GitLab

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Remote Work Best Practices

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Managing Remote Teams

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Remote Adaptation Processes for Organizations

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Culture and Values for Distributed Teams

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

