JB
Jun 15, 2021
Amazing! I am happy to see how it is possible to obtain good results by sharing with plurality and concern for inclusion. I learned a lot, with direct practical use in my current roles in my company.
SF
May 26, 2021
A solid course, even for somebody with extensive experience in managing remotely. This will help you move your department or company on the right path to a remote work structure that works for you.
By Lucie P•
May 30, 2021
- The course is short.
- The precise and very well structured content.
- The course is opened for all the learning weeks.
- The assessment is clear, practical, and uncomplicated.
- I appreciate that there were several instructors: this is more lively.
- I liked to read the peer assessments and their own experience with remote work.
- I would have wished for more practical content regarding teamwork in a remote environment.
- The course is often more about managing remote organizations than about managing teams in a remote environment.
See my full review on https://www.luciepoisson.org/post/managing-remote-teams-gitlab-course-review
Happy course!
By Monira S•
Jan 19, 2021
Thank you for this opportunity. I learned a lot from this Course.This is very relevant. I will definitely recommend this course to my workmates and peers who are currently working from their homes.
By Meghan M•
Nov 16, 2020
As a newly remote manager, this course was amazing. I actually work for GitLab, so it was really awesome to see the stuff explained in a way that was relevant to my company and role.
By Christian R•
Oct 20, 2020
The course provides access to some very helpful information and ideas for remote team management. I had a good time and learned a lot. The linked resources are incredible value in itself.
However, I have some critique.
1) The activity of the course provider in the forum is very low. I had some questions about (I would say) false answers in the quizzes but there was never a reply from the teaching team.
2) Some video clips are just adding no value at all. In general, I felt like the clips could have a better connection and structured as a whole.
3) The course, to me, emphasis more on a transition of the organization to (ideally) an all-remote company than what it says in the title: Managing a Remote Team.
By pravin p•
Dec 11, 2020
Total verbal diarrhea. Complete waste of time. Save yourselves. Instead, read the Gitlab handbook https://learn.gitlab.com/coursera-remote-work/
The course structure is all over the place. Doesn't contain any demonstrations or visualizations. Most of the presentation is textual information. If attendees have to read the content then why the heck include videos of people reading their prompters without even modulating their tone a bit. Large images and repetitive information. Also, it is very high-level. One can easily clear their practice tests. For this you expect us to pay you money for the certificate??? Upload it on YouTube and put 100 ads. At least that'll break the monotony.
By Omar S•
May 22, 2022
The course does an excellent job of educating about the substantial benefits and challenges of a fully remote organization. Since GitLab is a fully remote company they, understandably, frame the whole course as if this should be the ultimate goal. In reality, most companies that are not in a software-related business will have to adopt a hybrid remote approach. While they recognize that this is probably the most challenging approach, not much is provided to address those challenges. Not much is given in terms of how to adapt to a temporary remote situation like the one triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic either.
A lot of emphasis on communication, asynchronous work, and extensive documentation as key components of a successful remote company.
The steps needed to achieve fully remote "nirvana" are clearly and effectively presented.
By Olga•
Oct 28, 2021
This is my first completed course on Coursera and I'm totally satisfied with the knowledge gained and experience in general. The materials of the course were given in a structured, well thought-out manner. It was easy to understand the concept. Also, it's very inspiring to have additional sources available about the way GitLab documents all the information. It helps to broaden the outlook. The tests at the end of each week helped to summarize the knowledge gained. And the final assignment was great as the way to practice all the knowledge accumulated, as well as a great change to review other peers' assignments and learn how they see the application to practice of the knowledge gained.
By Allie B•
Mar 16, 2021
If you're working towards transitioning your company into any form of remote work, or you're leading a remote/distributed team, this course is a must. The information is incredibly valuable — I've applied so much of it to my work already —and the final assessment will prove to be an asset to your planning. My only issue was with the videos: the text on the video, while a summary of what the speaker was presenting, was never said aloud. This made it incredibly difficult to take notes. I found myself stopping and starting the videos often to capture the "takeaway" and align it with what the speaker was presenting. A small annoyance, but overall, a great course.
By Javier R•
Apr 23, 2021
It has been a great course to understand how GitLab is the largest fully-remote company in the world. And while not everything they do is easily transferible to my company because of size, business, etc I have taken note of quite a few insights that are really interesting as my comppany is transitioning to a post-pandemic hybrid mode. Recommended for everyone who has never worked remote or don't think it's possible, or learn where the issues might arise. Really good stuff that no one teaches you around.
By Niels H•
Nov 2, 2020
Really excellent material you are providing. It is clear that you have given remote working a lot of thought and it shines through. The progression towards all-remote takes a bit too much space - space that could have been used for learning how to become an even better manger at all the other stages of remote work. But I will totally recommend this course to anyone in touch with a "remote" organization - and which is not these days.
Thank you for your time bringing this together. :-)
All the best.
By Nginda N•
Dec 3, 2021
I have learned so much about remote work and the transitioning from colocated environments, hybrid to a full-remote team. As most are aware, distributed teams are the future and the future is now. Thank you so much GitLab for sharing this fortune of information with us, we highly appreciate it. I highly recommend this course to remote workers, HR managers, and individual contributors.
I wish the certificate wasn't so expensive though. I'll purchase it when I can afford it:(
Nginda Nganga
By MMR•
Sep 23, 2020
It is an excellent course and just in time in view of large number of employees working from home or from remote sites. It is up-to-date and current and provide links to knowledge and tools that are current and evolving. The course provides an excellent resources library which you can use to further pursue topics of your interest in greater depth. The course is very well structured, written and presented and very easily to relate to. You can finish it in a week if you so wish.
By Nguyen T K•
Mar 26, 2021
A course offered for free but done with a high level of professionalism by the Gitlab team. Very well structured, it covers all the different angles of remote team management / distributed teams in different geographies and time zones. While Covid19 pushed most companies in a remote configuration, very few have really looked at transforming their way of working accordingly. Those who decide to do so will have a competitive advantage on others, this course is really a gift!
By Matija H•
May 24, 2022
A valuable resource for anyone currently working at a company which is - or might - adopt some or all aspects of remote work. I was particularly surprised by the high quality of peer review work by participants - both when answering questions themselves and when reviewing their peers' answers. The material is well structured, clearly presented and there's lots of pointers to dig deeper in various directions that you personally find useful.
By Diego G C•
Oct 10, 2021
It was totally amazing. I've learned a lot about remote work, which is my goal when I have to go out and find my first job. I didn't even do it to obtain a mere certificate and forget all the lessons I've learned. Actually, even if I didn't get the certificate, I feel confident enough to be part of the change and help companies transition into remote work types. At the end of the day, remote work has come to stay. Be part of the change!
By Nasajon S•
May 24, 2021
Very well designed course, it didactically addresses the essential tools for us to make decisions, adopt best practices, passes on useful information on how to manage a remote team and make itself available, how to create processes and document valuable information for the company to have as reference material, determine the values to be followed. Congratulations, I feel more prepared than when I started the course.
By Jurystova L•
Apr 13, 2022
Great course for a deep insight and guidance for remote work settings, remote teams types and transition from no-remote to all-remote type of work. Next to the course there is a robust supporting material created by GitLab where you can find extra information on any mentioned topic. Even though I know remote work from my experience, I appreciate the structured way of knowledge transition. Valuably spent time.
By Monique O•
Jan 29, 2022
This is a great course. It is nice to see that remote working is getting more acceptance worldwide and people have been adapting to it. There is much work still to be done, but I like what the future looks like in this matter.
Gitlab has truly captured the essence of the whole process, and it's great that they are providing this course, amongst others, to help facilitate the process.
By SUBRAMANIAM C•
Jul 29, 2021
Git Lab course has been a truly inspiring compilation of 5 weeks of creative and practical filled insights to make a remote model an equally effective one. The course is extremely balanced and gives a flexible view to learners based on different working context. Enriching practices and some valuable remote thought leadership by Gitlab that learners would gain from. Cheers;
By Dilyara T•
Mar 16, 2021
I loved this course, it's one of my favorites now. I like the abundance of recourses, 3rd party links, actual real-life examples, and smaller tests. I liked the transparency on Gitlab's survey results, usually, when I take a course like this one, I end up searching additionally on what can I expect, what something should look like, and this course just covers it all.
By Jorge S•
Jan 10, 2021
Although it is a course aimed at managers, I have learned a lot about remote work, especially a human point of view when it comes to communicating and valuing my work and colleagues. In addition to being fascinated by how gitlab works, which was unknown to me, I have discovered some ideas of communication, organization. Thanks Gitlab for offering this course
By Biju P K•
Jan 24, 2022
This is a must course for all the#leaders/#managerswho are willing to adapt to the#newway for working induced by#Pandemic! I really enjoyed this course and thanks to GitLab & Coursera for preparing an excellent#contentand providing experienced coaches for this course who shares live examples of successfully managing the remote team in an#asynchronousway.
By Marília M•
Dec 31, 2020
This is course is amazing and has valuable information for anyone at any company with any level to start embracing a new mindset for working remotely. Very useful and up to date links, tools and real examples were fundamental to have a deep understanding of all the topics mentioned in this training course. Congrats to the team behind this! Well done! :)
By Ken J•
Sep 3, 2021
Great course. I've worked with remote, globally teams for 20 years, completely remote since Mar.2020 (same as you). I gained a lot about how teams can work better by thinking about it an planning for it. Management cannot just say "Of course everyone knows how to work remotely now!". They need a plan to insure the team is supported.
By Cathryn R•
Jan 5, 2021
I really enjoyed the course and found the act of marking other people's assignments a wonderful way to embed what I had learnt. I will be recommending this to my team and already I have a better understanding of why we are experiencing some of the challenges we currently do, and what I can do about it.