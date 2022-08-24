9 Digital Marketing Jobs + How to Get One

Explore entry-level, mid-level, and senior-level digital marketing jobs, the benefits of pursuing a career in digital marketing, and the steps to getting your digital marketing job.
Digital marketing refers to the use of the internet and digital technologies to reach audiences. It is a rapidly growing and evolving industry.
According to Hubspot’s 2022 State of Marketing Trends Report, the top three marketing channels for business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) brands are social media, email, and web/blogging [1]. Statista reports that global digital ad spend in 2021 was $521.02 billion and projects that spending could reach $876.1 billion by 2026 [2].
Digital marketer can be a rewarding career move for several reasons, including:
Using the latest marketing technology and methods
Leveraging a broad range of skills and experience, including creativity and strategic thinking
Having a variety of career options with attractive salaries
Read on to discover nine digital marketing jobs and steps you can take to land a position you love.
We’ve categorized the following list of digital marketing jobs in the US by level of seniority—entry-level, mid-level, and senior—to give you an idea of the variety of job titles and potential for career development in the digital marketing industry.
For each of these digital marketing careers, we’ve included average US salary (base pay and additional pay such as commission, profit sharing, or cash bonuses), typical responsibilities, and qualifications based on information from Glassdoor, Payscale, ZipRecruiter, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and Indeed as of August 2022. Use this list as a model to help guide your research process.
What they earn: $72,052
What they do: Create and publish social media content on behalf of an organization; maintain an organization's social media pages; track analytics; build relationships with social media followers.
General qualifications: bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, or related field; understanding of business applications of social media platforms; knowledge of social media metrics
What they earn: $69,385
What they do: Support the digital marketing manager and team; conduct research and report findings; help craft digital marketing campaigns.
General qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, or a related field; familiarity with digital marketing, social media, and e-commerce
What they earn: $71,990
What they do: Develop SEO content for websites; conduct keyword research; update existing content; monitor web pages' rankings in search engine results.
General qualifications: degree in marketing, English, or related field; knowledge of search engine optimization and how search engines work; knowledge of SEO research tools, writing, and blogging skills; familiarity with social media
Read more: What Is SEO Marketing? + How to Improve Your SEO
What they earn: $92,752
What they do: Research and implement methods to increase website traffic; monitor competitor SEO/SEM strategies; refine a website’s keywords, layout, and content; execute PPC (pay-per-click) techniques.
General qualifications: bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, IT, or related field; analytical skills; understanding of SEO/SEM tools, writing and communication skills
What they earn: $95,685
What they do: Create content to raise brand awareness; manage a content team; gather data about target markets; implement content marketing strategies.
General qualifications: bachelor’s degree in marketing, English, or related field; agency experience; understanding of SEO best practices; knowledge of content management systems
What they earn: $95,955
What they do: Oversee an organization’s digital marketing strategy; manage marketing campaigns and evaluate performance; develop new digital marketing strategies.
General qualifications: bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or related field; experience using content management systems; project management skills; certifications in social media and Google AdWords (preferred)
What they earn: $135,832
What they do: Oversee an organization’s entire digital marketing strategy; analyze the success of marketing campaigns; stay up-to-date on marketing trends.
General qualifications: bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or related field; data analysis; comprehensive knowledge of digital marketing, from social media to e-commerce
What they earn: $143,249
What they do: Oversee marketing operations; manage an annual budget for allocating marketing resources; build and manage relationships with media outlets; set marketing department goals; implement new technologies.
General qualifications: bachelor’s degree in marketing, business or related field; team leadership; marketing management; knowledge of marketing technology
What they earn: $203,569
What they do: Oversee an organization’s marketing program; supervise marketing managers; establish departmental procedures; drive strategy and planning; maintain marketing industry knowledge.
General qualifications: bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field (MBA might be preferred); leadership experience;, extensive marketing knowledge
Read more: Digital Marketing Salary: How Much Can You Earn in 2022?
There are many starting points for a career in digital marketing in terms of the education and training required. Do you need a bachelor’s degree in marketing or a related field to apply for jobs, or can digital marketing certifications, coursework, and experience land you the position you seek?
Career site Zippia analyzed over 3,600 digital marketing specialist resumes and found that 76 percent of these digital marketers held a bachelor’s degree, 10 percent had a master’s degree, and 8 percent held an associate's [3].
Read more: What Is a Marketing Degree?
An August 2022 search for “digital marketer” on Indeed reveals that:
Employers are hiring marketers with varying levels of education. For entry-level positions, job candidates need a high school diploma, associate degree, or bachelor’s. For some advanced roles, job candidates need a master’s degree. For some specialized advanced roles, a doctorate is required.
The top three skills employers seek are social media management, SEO, and marketing automation [4].
Taking courses in digital marketing or getting a certification can be a great way to learn skills that are in demand and earn a credential that employers value. You may find that for some digital marketing positions, employers emphasize experience and skills over college degrees for some digital marketing positions.
In addition to getting a marketing education, you’ll also need to gain some experience in digital marketing, even for entry-level positions. Common ways to gain experience include getting an internship and taking on freelance or contract work.
To find contract or freelance work in digital marketing, you can:
Reach out to your network to ask for referrals and discover opportunities to offer digital marketing services.
Search job sites like Indeed or LinkedIn specifically for contract and freelance opportunities.
Create a profile on various freelance platforms to promote your services and find gigs. Start by exploring these sites: Contently, MediaBistro, Mayple, Upwork, and Fiverr.
TIP: For each contract or freelance project you complete, ask clients for referrals and testimonials to keep up the momentum.
Through your education and experience, you’ll want to build in-demand digital marketing skills. ZipRecruiter’s Career Keyword Mapper, which tracks the top skills in job descriptions, indicates that digital marketers should prioritize the following skills:
Social media marketing
Google Analytics
Search engine marketing
Search engine optimization
PPC
Read digital marketing job descriptions for roles that interest you to discover additional skills tailored to your interests. Then, prioritize the skills you want to focus on.
An online portfolio makes it easy to showcase your digital marketing experience in a visually appealing manner and easy to share. Basic portfolio components include:
An “About” section
Samples of your work and/or case studies
Your contact information
There are several platforms for building a portfolio website available to us in a range of pricing and offering a variety of features and templates, including:
As a job seeker and digital marketer, optimizing your online presence is an essential step in your job search process. Your online presence is your personal brand and has the potential to express your values, interests, abilities, and what you can offer a potential employer.
Here are five ways to optimize your online presence:
Use your social media profiles to post content about digital marketing and remove any content that is outdated or irrelevant to your job search.
Shift social media content to posts about your industry, digital marketing trends in general, your experience, or create.
Update your Linkedin profile with your experience, education, and skills.
Consider expanding your portfolio into a more extensive website or blog.
Link everything to your resume so potential employers can explore your online content.
Read more: How to Create a LinkedIn Profile: Guide + Tips
Search general job sites such as LinkedIn, Indeed, and Glassdoor for digital marketing positions, as well as sites that focus more specifically on marketing or creative jobs, such as Behance, the American Marketing Association (AMA) job board, and Marketing Jobs.
Collect job listings that match your level of experience, career goals, and salary expectations. Gather everything you need to complete applications. Create a schedule for applying. How many jobs will you apply for per week? What tasks do you need to complete for each one, including tailoring cover letters to each position or producing work samples?
Read more: How to Prepare for an Interview
Online courses can be a great way to build skills in digital marketing, discover career opportunities, and become job ready. Here are three options:
Hubspot. “State of Inbound Marketing Trends, 2022, https://www.hubspot.com/hubfs/2022_State-of-Inbound-Marketing-Trends_V712.pdf.” Accessed August 10, 2022.
Statista. “Digital advertising spending worldwide from 2021 to 2026, https://www.statista.com/statistics/237974/online-advertising-spending-worldwide/.” Accessed August 10, 2022.
Zippia. “Digital Marketing Specialist Education Requirements, https://www.zippia.com/digital-marketing-specialist-jobs/education/.” Accessed August 9, 2022.
Indeed. “Digital Marketer, “ https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=digital+marketer&vjk=f33710e5bbf2b381&redirected=1.” Accessed August 18, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.