Digital Marketing Salary: How Much Can You Earn in 2022?

This article provides salary trends and info as well as tips on how readers can improve their chances of earning their desired salary in this field.
If you’re beginning your digital marketing job search or considering a new career in this field, you might be wondering how much digital marketers make in 2022 and beyond. You may come across digital marketing jobs in the US that offer salaries above the national salary average of $58,260, as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [1].
For example, the average digital marketing manager salary in the US is $95,955, according to Glassdoor. This figure includes base pay and additional pay such as commission, cash bonuses, and profit sharing.
Digital marketing salaries can vary from one role, company, or industry to another, especially considering the range of functions within digital marketing. We’ve organized the table below with salaries (base + additional pay) for manager roles corresponding to the top six channels marketers are currently using to reach audiences. According to Hubspot’s 2022 State of Marketing report, the top channels include social media, web/blog, email marketing, content marketing, influencer marketing, and SEO marketing [2].
Use the following table as a model for your research process. All salaries listed reflect averages for US roles according to Glassdoor as of August 2022. Top-rated companies hiring for these roles are sourced from Glassdoor and include a selection of companies ranked 4 stars or higher on the site by employees.
|Role
|What they make
|What they do
|Top-rated companies
Digital marketing manager
$95,955
Implements a company’s digital marketing strategies to reach target audiences.
Amazon, Google, Accenture, IBM, Freelancer
Social media manager
$75,935
Maintains a company’s social media presence and oversees social media marketing campaigns.
Accenture, Teleperformance, Freelancer, Meta, TaskUs
Blog manager
$71,724
Oversees a company’s blogging efforts, including writing blog content and optimizing the blog’s metadata.
SEMRush, Univ. of Southern California, DentalQore, Investish Digital, Magoosh
Content manager
$95,685
Oversees the development of strategic content to inform and attract audiences.
Meta, Microsoft, Accenture, IBM, Google
Influencer marketing manager
$90,188
Builds influencer partnerships for a company and optimizes influencer marketing campaigns.
SelfEmployed.com, Curology, Nike, Nike Communications, Self Opportunity
SEO manager
$98,742
Oversees a company’s SEO practices and optimizes a site to attract more organic traffic.
Terakeet, Wpromote LLC, Logical Position, Google, SelfEmployed.com
Now that you have an idea of salaries for different roles and a framework for exploring your options, you’ll want to consider factors that may affect your earning potential. These include:
For some digital marketing jobs, having a bachelor’s degree, graduate degree, or certifications in high-priority skills leads to a higher salary.
professional certificate
Launch Your Career in Marketing Analytics. Build in-demand skills and gain credentials to go from beginner to job-ready in 5 months or less. No degree or prior experience required.
4.7
(1,018 ratings)
25,173 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Marketing Strategy, Data Analysis, Marketing Mix Optimization, Statistics for Marketing, Advertising Effectiveness Evaluation, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Python Programming, Tableau Software, Data Visualization (DataViz), Statistical Analysis, Linear Regression, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Marketing Mix Modeling, Marketing Plan, A/B Testing, Meta advertising, Social Media Marketing, Ads Manager, Marketing Science, Facebook Advertising
Your background in digital marketing may play a role in your earning potential. Experience may include employment, contract or freelance work, or even marketing your own business.
Advanced positions in digital marketing, such as digital marketing manager ($95,955), tend to command higher salaries than entry-level or individual contributor positions, such as digital marketing specialist ($81,265).
Having key digital marketing skills may make you a more attractive job candidate with higher earning potential. Be sure to read job descriptions for required and preferred skills. ZipRecruiter’s Career Keyword Mapper has identified that social media marketing, Google Analytics, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, and pay-per-click (PPC) are among the top skills employers are listing in job descriptions as of August 2022.
In addition, talk to recruiters and hiring managers about how your skill set might affect your salary offer.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in digital marketing. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that can have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(2,798 ratings)
118,301 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Marketing, E-Commerce, display advertising, Email Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Customer loyalty, Marketing Analytics, Customer Outreach, Website Structure, Customer Awareness, Google, Search Engine Marketing, Social Listening, Social Media Bidding, Customer Engagement, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Branding, Email Writing, Email list segmentation, Email marketing strategy, Email marketing analytics, Contact management, Digital marketing KPIs, Spreadsheet management, Presenting to stakeholders, Media planning and strategies, Fulfillment and delivery, E-commerce platforms, E-Commerce Strategy, Seasonality, Job preparedness, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Portfolio preparation, E-commerce store optimization, Building customer loyalty
Salaries will vary depending on a company’s size, marketing budget, and business goals. For example, Glassdoor estimates that companies like Amazon, Cisco Systems, and Disney offer digital marketing managers salaries above $100,000, while nonprofits like the YMCA and United Way offer salaries around $50,000 or $60,000.
Similarly, the industry you work in will impact your salary range. For example, Glassdoor reports that a digital marketing manager in aerospace and defense can make $111,290, while a digital marketing manager in education can make $98,350.
Salaries tend to vary city by city. For example, Glassdoor indicates that a digital marketer in Portland, OR, can expect to make, on average, $99,271, while someone with the same job title in Houston, TX, could make an average of $105,098.
*US salary data is current as of August 2022, via Glassdoor.
As you conduct your job search and advance your digital marketing career, empower yourself with the following salary best practices. By taking consistent action, you can increase your earning potential and career options:
Research digital marketing job listings on a variety of career platforms to stay informed about the job market. Here are some questions to guide your research:
What are the typical digital marketing salaries for this role?
What are the typical salaries in various industries?
What companies are hiring for this role, and how do employees rate them on Glassdoor and other job sites?
What can I learn about different companies from reviewing their social media profiles, websites, and customer reviews?
Whether you’re looking for a job or professionalizing in your current role, it’s always a good idea to continue your digital marketing education. Doing so can lead to a more robust resume, higher salary, and greater exposure to organizations’ evolving needs.
Common ways to continue your education include:
Taking courses
Getting certified
Downloading industry reports and other resources from digital marketing leaders
Taking on freelance or contract work, such as designing an email marketing campaign or writing web copy
Having a solid network of fellow digital marketers can make it easier to discover career opportunities, learn about the latest industry trends, find a support system, and gather feedback on your digital marketing projects and endeavors.
Here are some ways to build your network:
Follow content creators on social media and reach out to them with questions or ideas.
Join professional organizations such as the American Marketing Association.
Attend conferences and networking events.
Participate in online forums and discussion groups.
Reach out to digital marketing course instructors and classmates.
Industry trends in digital marketing are important to watch because they can signal shifts in consumer behavior and opportunities to market to consumers more effectively. For example, Hubspot’s Marketing Trends report indicates that influencer marketing is the top emerging trend of 2022 [2]. The report also shows that mobile searches account for more online traffic than tablets or desktops and that consumers connect with brands most often through social media.
Ask yourself these questions:
What connections are there between digital marketing trends, job openings across industries, and salaries?
Are companies allocating more of their marketing budget to hire digital marketers with expertise in what’s trending?
How might I discuss with my current employer ways our team can respond to trends and improve our marketing strategy?
What marketing methods can I practice on my own, or when taking on a freelance project, to increase my value for employers?
Taking online courses can be a great way to learn more about digital marketing, discover career opportunities, and become job ready. Become job ready with skills like SEO, SEM, email marketing, e-commerce, and more in the options below:
As of August 2022, the average base salary for a digital marketing specialist in the United States is $50,670, according to Glassdoor. For most other digital marketing positions, you can research salary ranges on Glassdoor and other sites like Indeed and the BLS. Glassdoor typically breaks down salaries into base pay and additional pay, such as commission, cash bonuses, or profit sharing. For example, a digital marketing strategist makes, on average, $88,537 of total pay: $62,467 base pay and $26,070 additional pay.
The time it takes to begin a career in digital marketing depends on several factors. These include the digital marketing role, the skills and education required for that role, the kind of employment you are seeking (self-employed, freelancer, or employee), and the time you have available to prepare for this career path. For example, if you’re just starting out in this field, you may be able to gain relevant experience by completing courses or certificates in digital marketing and landing contract or freelance positions. If your goal is to seek employment, you may find that some employers require (or prefer) candidates with a degree in marketing or a related field.
A career in digital marketing can be a rewarding path for people who enjoy combining their creativity and strategic thinking to help businesses succeed. In addition, digital marketing is constantly evolving in terms of the methods and technologies marketers use to reach audiences. Working in this field means you’ll be on the cutting edge of the latest trends. When it comes to your career trajectory, consider that digital marketers are in demand across industries, there are opportunities to advance into more senior roles, and salaries are often above the national average in the US.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics, https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_nat.htm#00-0000.” Accessed August 18, 2022.
Hubspot. “State of Inbound Marketing Trends, https://www.hubspot.com/hubfs/2022_State-of-Inbound-Marketing-Trends_V712.pdf.” Accessed August 18, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.