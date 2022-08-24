Digital Marketing Salary: How Much Can You Earn in 2022?

This article provides salary trends and info as well as tips on how readers can improve their chances of earning their desired salary in this field.

Digital marketing salaries for 2022

If you’re beginning your digital marketing job search or considering a new career in this field, you might be wondering how much digital marketers make in 2022 and beyond. You may come across digital marketing jobs in the US that offer salaries above the national salary average of $58,260, as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [1]. 

For example, the average digital marketing manager salary in the US is $95,955, according to Glassdoor. This figure includes base pay and additional pay such as commission, cash bonuses, and profit sharing.

Digital marketing salaries can vary from one role, company, or industry to another, especially considering the range of functions within digital marketing. We’ve organized the table below with salaries (base + additional pay) for manager roles corresponding to the top six channels marketers are currently using to reach audiences. According to Hubspot’s 2022 State of Marketing report, the top channels include social media, web/blog, email marketing, content marketing, influencer marketing, and SEO marketing [2]. 

Use the following table as a model for your research process. All salaries listed reflect averages for US roles according to Glassdoor as of August 2022. Top-rated companies hiring for these roles are sourced from Glassdoor and include a selection of companies ranked 4 stars or higher on the site by employees

RoleWhat they makeWhat they doTop-rated companies

Digital marketing manager
$95,955
Implements a company’s digital marketing strategies to reach target audiences.
Amazon, Google, Accenture, IBM, Freelancer

Social media manager
$75,935
Maintains a company’s social media presence and oversees social media marketing campaigns.
Accenture, Teleperformance, Freelancer, Meta, TaskUs

Blog manager
$71,724
Oversees a company’s blogging efforts, including writing blog content and optimizing the blog’s metadata.
SEMRush, Univ. of Southern California, DentalQore, Investish Digital, Magoosh

Content manager
$95,685
Oversees the development of strategic content to inform and attract audiences.
Meta, Microsoft, Accenture, IBM, Google

Influencer marketing manager
$90,188
Builds influencer partnerships for a company and optimizes influencer marketing campaigns.
SelfEmployed.com, Curology, Nike, Nike Communications, Self Opportunity

SEO manager
$98,742
Oversees a company’s SEO practices and optimizes a site to attract more organic traffic.
Terakeet, Wpromote LLC, Logical Position, Google, SelfEmployed.com

Read more: Digital Marketing Jobs + How to Get One

What factors affect your digital marketing salary?

Now that you have an idea of salaries for different roles and a framework for exploring your options, you’ll want to consider factors that may affect your earning potential. These include: 

Education

For some digital marketing jobs, having a bachelor’s degree, graduate degree, or certifications in high-priority skills leads to a higher salary.  

professional certificate

Meta Marketing Analytics

Launch Your Career in Marketing Analytics. Build in-demand skills and gain credentials to go from beginner to job-ready in 5 months or less. No degree or prior experience required.

4.7

(1,018 ratings)

25,173 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 7 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Marketing Strategy, Data Analysis, Marketing Mix Optimization, Statistics for Marketing, Advertising Effectiveness Evaluation, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Python Programming, Tableau Software, Data Visualization (DataViz), Statistical Analysis, Linear Regression, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Marketing Mix Modeling, Marketing Plan, A/B Testing, Meta advertising, Social Media Marketing, Ads Manager, Marketing Science, Facebook Advertising

Experience

Your background in digital marketing may play a role in your earning potential. Experience may include employment, contract or freelance work, or even marketing your own business. 

Role 

Advanced positions in digital marketing, such as digital marketing manager ($95,955), tend to command higher salaries than entry-level or individual contributor positions, such as digital marketing specialist ($81,265).

Skills 

Having key digital marketing skills may make you a more attractive job candidate with higher earning potential. Be sure to read job descriptions for required and preferred skills. ZipRecruiter’s Career Keyword Mapper has identified that social media marketing, Google Analytics, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, and pay-per-click (PPC) are among the top skills employers are listing in job descriptions as of August 2022. 

In addition, talk to recruiters and hiring managers about how your skill set might affect your salary offer.  

Company

Salaries will vary depending on a company’s size, marketing budget, and business goals. For example, Glassdoor estimates that companies like Amazon, Cisco Systems, and Disney offer digital marketing managers salaries above $100,000, while nonprofits like the YMCA and United Way offer salaries around $50,000 or $60,000.

Industry 

Similarly, the industry you work in will impact your salary range. For example,  Glassdoor reports that a digital marketing manager in aerospace and defense can make $111,290, while a digital marketing manager in education can make $98,350. 

City 

Salaries tend to vary city by city. For example, Glassdoor indicates that a digital marketer in Portland, OR, can expect to make, on average, $99,271, while someone with the same job title in Houston, TX, could make an average of $105,098. 

*US salary data is current as of August 2022, via Glassdoor. 

4 Digital marketing salary best practices 

As you conduct your job search and advance your digital marketing career, empower yourself with the following salary best practices. By taking consistent action, you can increase your earning potential and career options: 

1. Refine your job search methods.  

Research digital marketing job listings on a variety of career platforms to stay informed about the job market. Here are some questions to guide your research:  

  • What are the typical digital marketing salaries for this role?

  • What are the typical salaries in various industries? 

  • What companies are hiring for this role, and how do employees rate them on Glassdoor and other job sites? 

  • What can I learn about different companies from reviewing their social media profiles, websites, and customer reviews? 

2. Build skills and gain experience in digital marketing. 

Whether you’re looking for a job or professionalizing in your current role, it’s always a good idea to continue your digital marketing education. Doing so can lead to a more robust resume, higher salary, and greater exposure to organizations’ evolving needs.  

Common ways to continue your education include:

  • Taking courses

  • Getting certified

  • Downloading industry reports and other resources from digital marketing leaders 

  • Taking on freelance or contract work, such as designing an email marketing campaign or writing web copy

3. Build a digital marketing network. 

Having a solid network of fellow digital marketers can make it easier to discover career opportunities, learn about the latest industry trends, find a support system, and gather feedback on your digital marketing projects and endeavors. 

Here are some ways to build your network:

  • Follow content creators on social media and reach out to them with questions or ideas. 

  • Attend conferences and networking events. 

  • Participate in online forums and discussion groups. 

  • Reach out to digital marketing course instructors and classmates. 

Read more: What Is Networking? How to Grow Your Network

4. Monitor digital marketing trends. 

Industry trends in digital marketing are important to watch because they can signal shifts in consumer behavior and opportunities to market to consumers more effectively. For example, Hubspot’s Marketing Trends report indicates that influencer marketing is the top emerging trend of 2022 [2]. The report also shows that mobile searches account for more online traffic than tablets or desktops and that consumers connect with brands most often through social media. 

Ask yourself these questions: 

  • What connections are there between digital marketing trends, job openings across industries, and salaries? 

  • Are companies allocating more of their marketing budget to hire digital marketers with expertise in what’s trending? 

  • How might I discuss with my current employer ways our team can respond to trends and improve our marketing strategy

  • What marketing methods can I practice on my own, or when taking on a freelance project, to increase my value for employers? 

Read more: How to Negotiate Your Salary: 10 Tips to Earn More

Build digital marketing skills with Coursera.

Taking online courses can be a great way to learn more about digital marketing, discover career opportunities, and become job ready. Become job ready with skills like SEO, SEM, email marketing, e-commerce, and more in the options below:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Article sources 

  1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics, https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_nat.htm#00-0000.” Accessed August 18, 2022.

  2. Hubspot. “State of Inbound Marketing Trends, https://www.hubspot.com/hubfs/2022_State-of-Inbound-Marketing-Trends_V712.pdf.” Accessed August 18, 2022. 

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

