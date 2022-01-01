The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Javascript, Mobile Development, Mongodb, NoSQL, Programming Principles, React (web framework), Software Engineering, Web, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(11.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Back-End Web Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Cryptography, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Database Design, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Front-End Web Development, Full-Stack Web Development, HTML and CSS, Html, Human Computer Interaction, IBM Cloud, Interactive Design, Javascript, Kubernetes, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Other Web Frameworks, Programming Principles, Python Programming, React (web framework), SQL, Security Engineering, Software, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(28.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Visual Design, Web, Web Design, Web Development, Website Wireframe
4.8
(33.2k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: IBM Cloud, Theoretical Computer Science, Network Model, React (web framework), Programming Principles, Computer Programming Tools, Javascript, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cloud Computing, Web Development, Other Web Frameworks
4.0
(119 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Codio
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Other Web Frameworks, Programming Principles, Python Programming, React (web framework), Software Engineering, Web Development
4.7
(37 reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 3+ Months
React is an open-source JavaScript library developed and maintained by Facebook that is used to create user interfaces (UI) or UI components for front-end development. By making it easy to create attractive, interactive UIs with encapsulated JavaScript components, React has become a popular and important tool for web application development as well as mobile app development.
UI design today is a critical aspect of software development as well as web design, thanks to the advent of single-page applications (SPA) that allow for sophisticated software programs and services such as Google Maps and Facebook to run within a web browser without having to open additional pages. Because React UI components efficiently update and render with changing data inputs, it has become the tool of choice for SPAs and responsive web design. Mobile app developers can also use React to build UIs in React for iOS and Android applications with the React Native framework.
A background in using React is becoming an essential skill for a career in web development, as more companies seek to build single-page applications to deliver interactive, engaging user experiences. Being able to quickly design attractive and instantly responsive JavaScript-based UIs with React, as well as the ability to leverage React Native to deploy these UIs for cross-platform mobile apps, helps developers meet growing client needs in these areas and expand their career opportunities.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), web developers earned a median annual salary of $73,760 in 2019, and jobs in this field are expected to grow “much faster than average” compared to jobs across the economy as a whole. While many web developers have bachelor’s degrees in computer science, others can get their start with just a high school diploma or associates degree and online learning experience, making this an accessible and well-paying career path.
Certainly, computer science courses are some of the most popular learning opportunities on Coursera. You can learn about React and a wide range of related web development and mobile app development topics on Coursera, including individual courses and Specializations spanning multiple courses. You can also have the choice of learning from top-ranked schools like the University of Michigan and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology or by completing step-by-step tutorials alongside experienced instructors with Coursera’s Guided Projects.
The skills or experience you may need to learn React include a high comfort level creating a landing page or a small website using HTML, CSS, and especially JavaScript (ES5 or ES6). You may need to have a working knowledge of updated versions of Bootstrap 4 before learning React, as well. You may also want to have the experience of understanding some very basic React fundamentals, such as “hooks,” before learning more about the topic.
Learning React may be right for you if you would like to understand the fundamentals of React and be able to create and build a website with ease. Studying React may be right for you if you plan to specialize in front-end web development since it’s what runs the programming the user interacts with on the screen. However, it may be right for you if you plan on being a full-stack web developer who knows how to build both the front end and back end of a website.
The most common career paths for someone who has studied React is to become an on-staff or freelance React developer (entry-level or advanced), a front-end web developer, or become advanced as a full-stack web developer. In addition to specializing in React to develop websites, another common career path would be to become a UI (user-interface) designer who can use React to develop appropriate components.
A topic you can study that’s related to React would be UI since UI designers need to learn to work with code and components when building user interfaces. Another related topic would be to learn object-oriented programming so you understand what it is, and what it is not capable of when using JavaScript. Also, learning about cloud technology may be beneficial to learn as a related topic because React can be used to create cloud applications.
The kind of places that hire people who know React are typically companies and businesses with a major online presence who interact on sophisticated websites with users, clients, and customers. Other types of places that hire people who know React are companies that provide, design from the bottom-up, and maintain technology services to various industry sectors, such as financial, health care, educational, and retail.