In this course, you will learn advanced React concepts. You’ll examine different types of React components, learn various characteristics and when to use them. You’ll start working with hooks, effects and other functional components. You’ll find out how routing is used in React to customize the users' experience, you’ll create a web application that consumes API data, and you'll get familiar with the most commonly used React framework integrations, tools, and debugging approaches.
This course is part of the Meta Front-End Developer Professional Certificate
Enroll early and get your first 30 days free
Offered By
About this Course
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
What you will learn
Create function components in React using hooks
Store and retrieve data from external sources
Setup testing and debugging for React
Describe the characteristics of the most commonly used React frameworks
Skills you will gain
- Debugging
- Front-End Web Development
- React (Web Framework)
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
About the Meta Front-End Developer Professional Certificate
Want to get started in the world of coding and build beautiful websites as a career? This 9-course program, designed by the software engineering experts at Meta, will prepare you for a career as a front-end developer.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.