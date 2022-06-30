Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced React by Meta
About the Course
In this course, you will learn advanced React concepts. You’ll examine different types of React components, learn various characteristics and when to use them. You’ll start working with hooks, effects and other functional components. You’ll find out how routing is used in React to customize the users' experience, you’ll create a web application that consumes API data, and you'll get familiar with the most commonly used React framework integrations, tools, and debugging approaches....