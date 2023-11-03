Scrimba
Learn Advanced React
Scrimba

Learn Advanced React

This course is part of multiple programs.

Taught in English

Bob Ziroll

Instructor: Bob Ziroll

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

1 quiz

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is available as part of
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be asked to select a specific program.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Learn essential concepts such as React children, props manipulation through spreading, destructuring and drilling, compound components, and using React context, refs, and hooks.

What's included

65 plugins

Learn how to seamlessly integrate routing into your React applications, enabling efficient navigation and dynamic content rendering. Explore route configuration, route parameters, nested routes, and more to build responsive web apps with ease.

What's included

85 plugins

Learn to optimize rendering, implement code splitting, and harness the power of useMemo and useCallback to create lightning-fast, efficient, and responsive web applications.

What's included

1 quiz19 plugins

Instructor

Bob Ziroll
Scrimba
5 Courses15,391 learners

Offered by

Scrimba

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions