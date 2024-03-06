Scrimba
Frontend Development Specialization
Scrimba

Frontend Development Specialization

Reach a Hireable Level as a Frontend Developer. From Your First Line of Code to Building Professional React Apps.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Per Harald Borgen
Gary Simon
Bob Ziroll

Instructors: Per Harald Borgen

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 6 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.9

(13 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn the basics of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

  • Understand the fundamentals of UI Design.

  • Become a hireable React developer.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Specialization - 6 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.9

(13 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Scrimba
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 6 course series

Learn HTML and CSS

Course 16 hours4.6 (44 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to code websites from scratch with HTML and CSS

  • How to build beautiful layouts using color palettes, fonts, images, and other styling techniques

  • How to use professional tools for code editing, collaboration, and deployment

Skills you'll gain

Category: HTML and CSS
Category: Web Development
Category: User Interface Design (UI Design)
Category: Front-End Web Development
Category: Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

Learn JavaScript

Course 210 hours4.8 (60 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • The basics of the JavaScript programming language, like variables, data types, functions, loops, conditionals, and more.

  • How to use JavaScript to build real-world web apps

  • How to use professional software development tools for coding, collaboration, and deployment

Skills you'll gain

Category: React (Web Framework)
Category: JavaScript

Async JavaScript

Course 31 hour

What you'll learn

  • callback functions

  • async/await

  • promises in JavaScript

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Programming
Category: javascript syntax
Category: Web Development
Category: JavaScript
Category: Front-End Web Development

Learn UI Design Fundamentals

Course 41 hour

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: HTML and CSS
Category: User Interface

Learn React

Course 515 hours4.7 (161 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Asynchronous Javascript
Category: Async Await Pattern
Category: Callback Functions

Learn Advanced React

Course 613 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: React (Web Framework)

Instructors

Per Harald Borgen
Scrimba
20 Courses40,386 learners
Gary Simon
Scrimba
3 Courses1,102 learners
Bob Ziroll
Scrimba
5 Courses15,517 learners

Offered by

Scrimba

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions