The ultimate React 101 - the perfect starting point for any React beginner. Learn the basics of modern React by solving 140+ interactive coding challenges and building eight fun projects.
In this 143-part interactive tutorial, you'll learn how to build dynamic, interactive web applications with React.js.
With Scrimba’s head of education, Bob Ziroll, as a guide, you’ll get to know all the bang-up-to-date features of React and fix them firmly in your memory by using them to create hands-on projects.
React is a free and open-source front-end JavaScript library. It was created by the developers at Facebook for use in their own products, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp . React is also used by Netflix, The New York Times, AirBnb, Discord, DropBox, and many other big companies. In short, it is one of the most popular JavaScript libraries in the world.
This course is filled with coding challenges that you'll complete by writing React code directly inside the Scrimba screencasts. Before you know it, you'll have written eight interactive React applications!
This course is designed to help you learn to code in a way that sticks - no more tutorial Hell.
We achieve this by stuffing the course full to the brim of interactive challenges, allowing you to develop the muscle memory you need to become a truly effective React developer.
You’ll also benefit from spaced learning and repetition in this course. Make sure you give yourself time (days/weeks) to finish it, and include lots of breaks. Don't try cramming it all in at once.
Once you are done, you will feel confident in your React skills and be ready to continue your coding journey.