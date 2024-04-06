Scrimba
Become a Professional React Developer Specialization
Scrimba

Become a Professional React Developer Specialization

Master React: From Basics to Advanced Projects. Gain comprehensive React skills, tackle real-world challenges, and prepare for technical interviews.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Per Harald Borgen
Bob Ziroll
Cassidy Williams

Instructors: Per Harald Borgen

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(6 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop proficiency in React fundamentals, state management, and advanced features for building responsive web applications.

  • Apply React skills to real-world projects, enhancing problem-solving abilities and preparing for technical interviews.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(6 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Scrimba
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 4 course series

Learn React

Course 115 hours4.7 (161 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: React (Web Framework)

Learn Advanced React

Course 213 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: React (Web Framework)
Category: JavaScript

React JS Challenges

Course 39 hours

What you'll learn

  • Test your understanding of React and enhance your ability to solve problems.

  • Gain practical experience in using React to develop games, apps, features, and tests.

Skills you'll gain

Category: React (Web Framework)
Category: Web Development
Category: JavaScript
Category: HTML5
Category: Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

React Interview Questions

Course 41 hour

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: React (Web Framework)
Category: JavaScript
Category: interview

Instructors

Per Harald Borgen
Scrimba
20 Courses40,386 learners

Offered by

Scrimba

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions