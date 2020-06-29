Build Your First React Website
299 ratings
10,699 already enrolled
The fundamentals of React
Developing website with React components
Debugging React websites
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will gain hands-on experience with one of the hottest web development framework, React. If you have some experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript and want to start developing with React, this course is for you! By the end of this course You will understand the fundamental of React and be able to create and build a website with React with ease.
Web Development
Html
Web Application
React (Javascript Library)
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
User interface orientation and finished product preview
React Overview
Create the starter website and start customising
Render the banner image with a functional component
Apply CSS to make the banner image responsive
Display a prototype photo with a class-based component
Make an album component and render all our photos
Dynamically generate the content for the album with JSON
Debugging React
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by CSAug 3, 2020
The course is very interesting. It is well explained and covers enough material to be a basic course. Excellent.
by WAJun 29, 2020
Great introduction to REACT, with enough theory and practice to get it
by YIJul 23, 2020
Great Course Recommended for everyone with interest in react Js
by MHAug 22, 2020
This is a Beginner Course in react , although Very Helpful . Instructor teaching skills is Excellent.
