Build Your First React Website

In this Guided Project, you will:

The fundamentals of React

Developing website with React components

Debugging React websites

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will gain hands-on experience with one of the hottest web development framework, React. If you have some experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript and want to start developing with React, this course is for you! By the end of this course You will understand the fundamental of React and be able to create and build a website with React with ease.

Skills you will develop

  • Web Development

  • Html

  • Web Application

  • React (Javascript Library)

  • JavaScript

Learn step-by-step

  1. User interface orientation and finished product preview

  2. React Overview

  3. Create the starter website and start customising

  4. Render the banner image with a functional component

  5. Write triggers and call stored procedures

  6. Apply CSS to make the banner image responsive

  7. Display a prototype photo with a class-based component

  8. Make an album component and render all our photos

  9. Dynamically generate the content for the album with JSON

  10. Debugging React

How Guided Projects work

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

