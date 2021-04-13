Build Your First React Website (Part II)
45 ratings
3,795 already enrolled
Maintaining internal states for class components
Communication strategies among class components
Lifecycle of class components
This 1.5 hours guided project is part 2 of the project "Build Your First React Website." In this project, we focus on persistent states for class components and different strategies for them to communicate with each other. At the end of this course, you will be able to choose and deploy different communication strategies for communications among React components. This class requires basic React and intermediate to advance experiment in JavaScript development as a prerequisite.
Web Development
React
Front-end Development
React (Javascript Library)
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
User interface orientation and finished product preview
Add state to our UserManager component
Manage the login form with controlled components
Display a custom message using a render prop
Enable user comments using Context
Add lifecycle hooks
Add a status bar using observer pattern
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MSApr 13, 2021
Much better than the first part. Good for beginner react developers.
