UU
Dec 30, 2020
Very practical and insightful course that provides you with everything you need to know to build a basic React Website. From here, you have many places you can take and remix the project.
RC
Jun 26, 2020
good overview, however I think the course should be at least two hours to have time to explain more about React and how to start from scratch a React website.
By Haldora C•
Jul 13, 2020
I think that this course didn't have enough hands-on parts, it was mainly just copying the instructors code , and I don't really think that this was intermediate.
By Md N R•
Jul 12, 2020
Good for someone who wishes to learn the very basic.
By yash v h•
Nov 2, 2020
Session was too short and i was expecting deep explanation of about all concepts used in project like npm, json, git, etc
By Javokhirbek N•
Sep 12, 2020
Not enough theoretical information is provided. Most of the time it is like just writing this and that but Not much about what lies behind it. Anyway, thanks!
By John R•
Nov 22, 2020
This course was just at the right level for an intermediate developer to get a good introduction to React. The pacing was great, the sample code worked as expected, and the development environment was easy to use. Overall I felt it was time well spent.
By Uni•
Dec 31, 2020
Very practical and insightful course that provides you with everything you need to know to build a basic React Website. From here, you have many places you can take and remix the project.
By Rodrigo B d S C•
Jun 26, 2020
good overview, however I think the course should be at least two hours to have time to explain more about React and how to start from scratch a React website.
By dave w•
Jul 18, 2021
Impressively concise, fast way to learn this skill. I learn best by doing (retention through retrieval), and this was a very efficient way to go. Thanks.
By Ivy R•
Jul 9, 2020
Very good entry-level program. I enjoyed it thoroughly. Gives me a great skeleton to start out with and I can see how React flows more smoothly!
By Omar V•
Jul 16, 2020
Fast and short introduction to React, the Rhyme service is a great way to learn but it works better with high resolution monitors.
By Christopher N L S•
Aug 4, 2020
The course is very interesting. It is well explained and covers enough material to be a basic course. Excellent.
By MD F H•
Aug 23, 2020
This is a Beginner Course in react , although Very Helpful .
Instructor teaching skills is Excellent.
By Alex F B•
Apr 5, 2022
This guided project was a game changer for me! This is the perfect kick off on React.
By Deon G•
Aug 15, 2020
Keeping it nice and simple without any over explanation that might get most confused.
By Sunidhi A G•
Aug 14, 2020
Great learning experience.It was very basic and simple and neatly understandable.
By MAX C•
Jul 14, 2020
Good tutorial. Next time try to include set state for class components
By Walter L A•
Jun 30, 2020
Great introduction to REACT, with enough theory and practice to get it
By Collins A•
Dec 17, 2020
I love my instructor and how he took me through building the project
By Rajkamal K•
Feb 19, 2021
Great course, very easily explained in detail. Good for a beginner
By Axel O M E•
Nov 2, 2020
beginner friendly, but you need to already know of web development
By Aayush T•
Dec 17, 2020
great for beginners who has some basic html css and js knowledge
By Arman F•
Dec 21, 2020
Very easy to follow, focused and well structured. Recommended!
By Yussif I•
Jul 24, 2020
Great Course
Recommended for everyone with interest in react Js
By Naman G•
Jul 6, 2020
Please include the concept of states as well !
By Chandrakant S g•
Jul 13, 2020
best introduction to react!!
enjoyed it a lot