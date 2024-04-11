Welcome to the Frontend Development using React course! In this program, you will learn the fundamentals of frontend development and how to build web applications using the React library.
In this module, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of HTML (Hypertext Markup Language) and CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) , which is the standard language used for creating web pages. You will learn about the structure of an HTML document and the basic HTML tags used to define the content and layout of a web page. You will also learn about the basic syntax of CSS and how to use CSS to control the layout, typography, and colors of a web page.
This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive introduction to JavaScript programming. Throughout the module, learners will gain hands-on experience working with JavaScript and will develop a deep understanding of its core features and capabilities. The module will cover the key concepts of JavaScript, including variables, data types, operators, control structures, and functions. Learners will understand how to use these concepts to create basic programs that are modular, maintainable, and easy to test. By the end of the module, learners will be proficient in creating simple and effective JavaScript programs. They will be able to apply best practices and coding standards to write high-quality code that meets the needs of their clients and users.
In this module, you will be introduced to the basics of React, a popular JavaScript library used for building user interfaces. You will learn about the key concepts of React, such as components, state, props, and JSX, and understand how they work together to create dynamic and interactive UIs.
Frequently asked questions
This course is about front-end development using the React library. It covers fundamental web technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, leading to an in-depth exploration of React and its functionalities for building dynamic user interfaces.
This course is suitable for aspiring full-stack developers, web developers, or anyone who wants to enhance their skill set in frontend development using React and fundamental web technologies.
It's beneficial to have a basic understanding of web development concepts, but no prior knowledge of React is required.