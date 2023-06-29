Develop the proficiency required to design and develop comprehensive, scalable, and high-performing applications with the .NET framework via this in-depth specialization. The curriculum is segmented into three intensive courses:
.NET Full Stack Foundation:
Understand the basics of .NET and its significant components.
Harnessing the C# programming language, mastering everything from basic syntax to complex structures.
Constructing both web and desktop applications with an unparalleled understanding of .NET's capacities.
Frontend Development using React:
Designing web pages employing the core principles of HTML and CSS.
Utilizing JavaScript for dynamic and interactive functionalities, covering everything from basic variables to complex functions.
Constructing dynamic and interactive UIs using React's core concepts such as components, state, props, and JSX.
Backend Development using ASP.NET:
Master the ASP.NET Core framework, designed for modern web applications.
Explore ASP.NET MVC and craft web applications following MVC patterns.
Delve into ASP.NET Web API to design and implement RESTful web services.
By the end, you will be proficient in leveraging .NET technologies, designing web applications using ASP.NET with React integrated on the front end, and building RESTful web APIs using ASP.NET Core. Equip yourself to construct scalable, high-performance web applications that align with modern business demands.
Applied Learning Project
Our program is highly focused on practical, hands-on learning. We understand that developers learn best by doing, so our courses and modules are designed to help learners apply what they learn in real-world scenarios. Our instructors are experienced developers who have worked on numerous Frontend projects and are well-equipped to guide learners through the practical aspects of Frontend Development & Backend with .Net Technologies.