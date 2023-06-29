Board Infinity
.NET FullStack Developer Specialization
.NET FullStack Developer Specialization

Build Fullstack webapp with .NET technologies. Master the intricacies of .NET core, React's frontend capabilities, and ASP.NET backend development to design and deploy dynamic, scalable web applications.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

What you'll learn

  • Master .NET full stack web dev: from .NET core basics to advanced web application creation using .NET technologies.

  • Dive into React frontend development: from foundational HTML & CSS to dynamic UI design using JavaScript and React's core concepts.

  • Explore backend with ASP.NET: Understand ASP.NET Core architecture, MVC patterns, and build RESTful web APIs with integrated front-end applications.

  • Acquire robust full-stack skills: Ensuring proficiency in creating scalable, high-quality web applications tailored to modern business needs.

Skills you'll gain

.Net Full Stack Foundation

Course 117 hours4.1 (114 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand .NET framework: Master ASP.NET for dynamic web apps, emphasizing web forms, server controls, and data-driven techniques.

  • Proficiency in C#: Learn data types, variables, operators, and control program flow using conditionals and loops efficiently.

  • Advanced C# concepts: Master object-oriented principles like inheritance, polymorphism; and techniques like extension methods.

  • Delve into advanced exception handling techniques, create custom exceptions, and seamlessly implement asynchronous C# code.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Programming
Category: .NET Core
Category: C Sharp (C#) (Programming Language)
Category: ASP.NET Fundamentals
Category: .NET Architecture

Frontend Development using React

Course 223 hours4.0 (21 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: HTML
Category: React (Web Framework)
Category: JavaScript
Category: Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

Backend Development for .Net Full Stack

Course 320 hours3.6 (17 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Web Application
Category: Front And Back Ends
Category: asp.net
Category: Web API
Category: MVC

