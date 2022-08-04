About this Course

Intermediate Level

This course requires knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Git/GitHub

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop interactive user interfaces (UIs) and web applications using React, JSX, and ES6.

  • Build dynamic websites and front-end applications quickly and easily with reusable React components.

  • Communicate and exchange data with external services using GET, POST, UPDATE, and DELETE requests.

  • Employ and work with various React concepts and features including props, states, hooks, forms, and Redux.

Skills you will gain

  • Web Development
  • User Interface
  • React (Web Framework)
  • Front-end Development
  • JavaScript
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Building Rich Front-End Applications with React and ES6

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

React Components

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Advanced React

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Final Project

4 hours to complete
3 readings

