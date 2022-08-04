React is one of the most popular frameworks in the Web and Front-end application Development category.
In this course, you will - build rich Front-End applications with React and ES6 - connect React components using data and state - write rich React components with advanced features like Hooks and Redux In addition, you will explore how to access the React web framework user interface (UI) library and run rich React applications. You will find ways to use React components and change their properties and states in a dynamic user interface. You will learn to connect to an external server from a React page. The course introduces different testing tools that you can use to test the component without manual verification. Throughout the course, you will complete numerous hands-on labs to gain practical experience. At the end of the course, you will demonstrate your React skills with a final project to add to your portfolio. This course will help you succeed as a front-end or full-stack developer. It suits those in IT looking to step up in their careers or new graduates seeking to establish their client-side skills. Note: This course requires knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Git/GitHub