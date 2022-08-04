About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Working knowledge of JavaScript

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create server-side applications using the Node.js JavaScript run time. 

  • Extend your Node.js applications with third-party packages and frameworks, including Express. 

  • Use npm to manage Node.js packages in your Node.js application. 

  • Develop asynchronous callback functions and promises to complete asynchronous operations.   

Skills you will gain

  • Web Development
  • back-end development
  • Server-side JavaScript
  • express
  • Computer Science
Instructors

Offered by

IBM Skills Network

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Server-Side JavaScript

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Asynchronous I/O with callback programming

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Express Web Application Framework

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Final Project

4 hours to complete
3 readings

