In a recent Stack Overflow survey, Node.js was used by about 50% of the developers who answered the survey, making it the most used server-side technology. Express ranked as the fourth most popular web technology overall, making it the most popular server-side web framework.
What you will learn
Create server-side applications using the Node.js JavaScript run time.
Extend your Node.js applications with third-party packages and frameworks, including Express.
Use npm to manage Node.js packages in your Node.js application.
Develop asynchronous callback functions and promises to complete asynchronous operations.
Skills you will gain
- Web Development
- back-end development
- Server-side JavaScript
- express
- Computer Science
