Developing Back-End Apps with Node.js and Express by IBM Skills Network
About the Course
In a recent Stack Overflow survey, Node.js was used by about 50% of the developers who answered the survey, making it the most used server-side technology. Express ranked as the fourth most popular web technology overall, making it the most popular server-side web framework.
In this course, you will focus on Node.js and Express. Specifically, you will
- develop applications using asynchronous callbacks and promises
- create REST APIs and perform CRUD operations
- implement authentication and session management
Throughout the course, you will complete numerous hands-on labs to gain practical experience. At the end of the course, you will demonstrate your Node skills with a final project to build your portfolio.
This course will help you succeed as a back-end or full-stack developer. It suits those in IT looking to step up in their careers or new graduates seeking to establish their server-side skills. This course suits those who need to manage cloud-centric projects.
Note: This course requires knowledge of JavaScript and Git....