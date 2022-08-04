Chevron Left
Back to Developing Back-End Apps with Node.js and Express

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Developing Back-End Apps with Node.js and Express by IBM Skills Network

About the Course

In a recent Stack Overflow survey, Node.js was used by about 50% of the developers who answered the survey, making it the most used server-side technology. Express ranked as the fourth most popular web technology overall, making it the most popular server-side web framework. In this course, you will focus on Node.js and Express. Specifically, you will - develop applications using asynchronous callbacks and promises - create REST APIs and perform CRUD operations - implement authentication and session management Throughout the course, you will complete numerous hands-on labs to gain practical experience. At the end of the course, you will demonstrate your Node skills with a final project to build your portfolio. This course will help you succeed as a back-end or full-stack developer. It suits those in IT looking to step up in their careers or new graduates seeking to establish their server-side skills. This course suits those who need to manage cloud-centric projects. Note: This course requires knowledge of JavaScript and Git....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder