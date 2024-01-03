IBM
JavaScript Programming with React, Node & MongoDB Specialization
IBM

JavaScript Programming with React, Node & MongoDB Specialization

Discover your JavaScript developer potential . Solidify your cloud application developer skills with essential JavaScript technologies and NoSQL databases

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

IBM Skills Network Team
Sachin Jambur
Richa Arora

Instructors: IBM Skills Network Team

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.9

(17 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Get comfortable with programming concepts using JavaScript

  • Write Node.js RESTful APIs using the Express framework

  • Create dynamic, user-friendly front-end web applications with React

  • Develop best practices to deploy, scale, and optimize applications

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 4 course series

JavaScript Programming Essentials

Course 116 hours4.7 (26 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe JavaScript development concepts, list ES6 features, outline data structures, and explore arrays, DOM, AJAX, and debugging techniques.

  • Explore handling errors and exceptions, functions and events, apply string manipulation and error-handing techniques, and traverse the DOM.

  • Compare functions, values, reference types, and strategies in promises and async/await, and discuss modifying the appearance of DOM elements.

  • Employ JavaScript functions, services, tools, and libraries to create and style navigation and pages, and AJAX to fetch and display data from APIs.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Json
Category: Software Development
Category: Computer Programming
Category: JavaScript (Programming Language)
Category: Ajax (Programming Language)

Developing Front-End Apps with React

Course 213 hours4.3 (398 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Develop interactive user interfaces (UIs) and web applications using React, JSX, and ES6.

  • Build dynamic websites and front-end applications quickly and easily with reusable React components.

  • Communicate and exchange data with external services using GET, POST, UPDATE, and DELETE requests.

  • Employ and work with various React concepts and features including props, states, hooks, forms, and Redux.

Skills you'll gain

Category: React (Web Framework)
Category: Front-end Development
Category: Web Development
Category: JavaScript
Category: User Interface

Developing Back-End Apps with Node.js and Express

Course 312 hours4.4 (336 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Create server-side applications using the Node.js JavaScript run time. 

  • Extend your Node.js applications with third-party packages and frameworks, including Express. 

  • Use npm to manage Node.js packages in your Node.js application. 

  • Develop asynchronous callback functions and promises to complete asynchronous operations.   

Skills you'll gain

Category: Server-side JavaScript
Category: back-end development
Category: Computer Science
Category: Web Development
Category: express

Node.js & MongoDB: Developing Back-end Database Applications

Course 419 hours

What you'll learn

  • Implement fundamental back-end development concepts with Node, Express, and NoSQL databases

  • Develop secure RESTful APIs using Node and Express to communicate with databases

  • Apply authentication and authorization mechanisms and implement error handling

  • Scale and deploy Node database applications on a cloud platform

Skills you'll gain

Category: Database (DBMS)
Category: Mongodb
Category: JavaScript
Category: Node
Category: express

Instructors

IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
55 Courses759,302 learners

Offered by

IBM

