If you want to learn a single language used for both front-end and back-end development, this JavaScript specialization from IBM is for you.
You can use this versatile, popular programming language to architect cloud-based, interactive applications. Industry leaders choose JavaScript’s popular React library for crafting dynamic user experiences and creating modular, server-side applications using the Node.js Express framework. This specialization contains courses on each of these robust JavaScript technologies and more!
In the final course, you will learn to connect your JavaScript applications to the open-source NoSQL database, MongoDB. You’ll want to learn about NoSQL databases because contemporary applications require their flexibility for querying large amounts of unstructured data. Finally, you will write REST APIs to get all of these services to communicate with each other.
Throughout this program, you will develop several applications with these various technologies. Upon completing the full program, you will have a portfolio of JavaScript projects to provide you with the confidence to excel in your interviews.
We highly recommend you have a familiarity with HTML and CSS concepts and their syntax. A working knowledge of a version control system such as Git or GitHub is recommended but not essential.
Applied Learning Project
Each course affords multiple practice opportunities through labs that mimic real-world applications. The final module of each course provides a hands-on final project to integrate the skills learned throughout the course. Projects include:
Crafting a travel recommendation website using JavaScript APIs that align with your users’ preferences
Designing and coding the front end of a budget allocation application using React
Writing a server-side application that stores, retrieves, and manages book ratings and reviews with Node.js and Express framework
Design an e-commerce website by implementing user authentication with JWT, create RESTful APIs, and save data using Node.js, MongoDB, and Express.