React Native is an open source framework for building cross-platform applications (apps) using React and the platform’s native capabilities. In this course, you will move from the basics of React through a more advanced implementation using React Native. You’ll review a wide range of different React components and ways of styling them — and you’ll get practice using different mobile methods of interactivity with React Native.
Meta
About this Course
1,540 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
English
Subtitles: English
Skills you will gain
- React (Javascript Library)
- React
- Application development
- Mobile Development
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
English
Subtitles: English
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.