The Job Seeker’s Guide to Entry-Level Software Engineer Jobs

Explore opportunities and tips for finding and landing an entry-level software engineer job.
You can find entry-level jobs in every industry. They require the least education, training, or professional experience to perform. Entry-level roles are ideal opportunities for anyone new to a career field. Entry-level software engineers work on new features with other developers and document and debug code. Typically, entry-level software engineer jobs require one or more of the following qualifications:
Familiarity with programming languages such as Java, Swift, or C#
Experience working in a collaborative environment
A computer science degree or equivalent experience in a related field of study
If you haven’t yet gained the skills mentioned above, don’t worry. The following article covers several ways for future software engineers to prepare for an entry-level role.
Read more: 5 Tech Entry-Level Jobs: No Experience or Commute Required
Although salaries vary based on expertise levels, many entry-level software engineer jobs pay above-average wages. The median annual salary for all occupations is $45,760 [1], per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The average salary for entry-level software engineers is $83,195, according to Glassdoor [2]. Entry-level software engineers also report an average additional pay of $27,164 per year. These figures bring the estimated yearly compensation for entry-level software engineers to $110,359.
Software engineers belong to the occupational field of computer and information technology. Careers in this industry are expected to grow 13 percent between 2020 and 2030 [1]. This figure translates into an estimated 667,600 new jobs. For established professionals and recent graduates, these circumstances provide many opportunities to begin a career in software engineering.
The field of computer science and information technology involves many different disciplines. It’s important to narrow the scope of your search to avoid encountering jobs you’re not yet qualified for. Keep in mind that all software engineers begin their careers in entry-level positions. Instead of searching Google for something like “entry-level software engineer jobs near me,” consider tailoring your search with the tips below.
Choose one (or a few) specializations that pique your interest. If you haven’t yet decided on a specialization, browsing specific career paths can still be helpful. Your search will return more precise results, enabling you to visualize the expectations for specific roles. Examples of software engineering specializations you can pursue include:
Web development. Web developers build, test, and maintain web applications and sites. If you’re interested in becoming a web developer, consider taking an online course like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript for Web Developers.
course
Do you realize that the only functionality of a web application that the user directly interacts with is through the web page? Implement it poorly and, to ...
4.7
(14,092 ratings)
793,297 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
HTML, JavaScript, Css Frameworks, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
Internet of Things (IoT) engineering. IoT engineers create and maintain IoT hardware, software, platforms, and systems.
Blockchain development. A blockchain developer is a software developer who focuses on developing blockchain-based technologies.
Include remote and in-person positions. Eighty-six percent of software engineers work fully remote, according to Terminal’s State of Engineering Report 2021 [3].
Browse job postings even if you’re not ready to apply. You can gain valuable insight from browsing job postings. Not only can you discover opportunities that value your current skill set, but you can also learn about in-demand expertise.
When you’re ready to begin your search, you’ll find many different job listing platforms to choose from. A few of the most popular choices among job seekers are Indeed, Glassdoor, and LinkedIn. Additionally, ZipRecruiter and Hired.com have some of the highest ratings on Trustpilot, an online review community that collects and publishes genuine consumer feedback. Consider using the software engineering-focused job boards below for a narrower search scope.
Dice. Dice is a career website mainly serving information technology (IT) and engineering professionals.
Gun.io. Gun.io is a software development platform that helps unite companies and freelance engineers.
The Meta Career Programs Job Board is an excellent resource for software engineering job seekers. Over 200 employers use this job board run by a tech industry leader to source qualified employees. When you complete a course from the Meta Degrees and Certificates catalog, you can gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board while also building your software engineering skill set. Here are a few specific courses that you can use to increase your expertise as an entry-level software engineer:
Read more: Front End vs. Back End: Learning Skills and Tools
Google’s job board is another reputable resource for entry-level software engineer jobs. Candidates who earn Google Career Certificates gain direct access to open positions listed by over 150 Google-vetted employers in the US. Relevant career certificates for beginners in software engineering include:
Read more: What Does a UX Designer Do?
To determine the top companies, we examined Glassdoor’s list of the top companies hiring for software engineer jobs. We further curated it to adequately represent several industries and eliminate companies with low employee ratings. Employee ratings are measured on a scale of one to five stars. They are calculated based on six categories: culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work/life balance, senior management, compensation and benefits, and career opportunities.
|Company
|Industry
|Employee Rating
|Controls Engineer Average US Salary
Internet & Web Services
4.7
$166,436 per year [4]
Microsoft
Computer Hardware Development
4.5
$168,816 per year [5]
Cisco Systems
Enterprise Software & Network Solutions
4.2
$132,405 per year [6]
Intel Corporation
Computer Hardware Development
4.2
$125,515 per year [7]
Apple
Computer Hardware Development
4.5
$159,653 per year [8]
There are many pathways to a career in software engineering. In the US, 73 percent of software engineers have a bachelor’s degree, 20 percent have a master’s degree, and four percent have an associate degree [9]. If you’re searching for entry-level software engineering jobs, you may be a recent graduate or someone who does not have prior professional experience in the field.
In lieu of—or in addition to—these credentials, you can demonstrate your abilities in several ways. For example, you can earn Professional Certificates like the ones mentioned above from Google and Meta. Read on for more opportunities to increase your competitiveness as a candidate.
The following checklist contains core skills for software engineers. Consider using it to identify areas of focus for your study.
Technical proficiency
Problem-solving skills
Familiarity with programming languages, frameworks, and code repositories
Written and verbal communication skills
Analytical capabilities
Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively
It’s essential to establish yourself as a strong candidate for any role. As a software engineer, you have an opportunity to showcase your abilities through a portfolio. A portfolio is a collection of your best work demonstrating your skills to potential employers. If you don’t yet have independent work for your portfolio, consider enrolling in a Guided Project like Python 101: Develop Your First Python Program.
guided project
In this hands-on guided project, we will learn Python programming fundamentals and build our first program in Python. We will learn understand variables ...
4.7
(131 ratings)
5,403 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Data Analysis, Python Programming, Elementary Mathematics, coding
Read more: 10 Ways to Enhance Your Resume
Another way to prepare for an entry-level software engineer job is to follow relevant YouTube channels, social media pages, and blogs. For example, if you’re learning how to become a React developer, you can join the React Native Facebook Group. Becoming an active member of a relevant community can help you stay current with the latest technologies and trends. Software engineers can also utilize collaborative platforms like GitHub and Stack Overflow.
Start preparing for your first entry-level software engineer job and earn a certificate online from an industry leader like IBM’s DevOps and Software Engineering, Meta's Back End Developer or Google's UX Design Professional Certificate.
professional certificate
Launch your DevOps and Software Engineering Career. Master DevOps, Agile, Scrum, CI/CD and Cloud Native with hands-on job-ready skills.
4.7
(783 ratings)
12,171 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 14 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cloud Native, Devops, CI/CD, Application development, Software Engineering, Test-Driven Development, Behavior-Driven Development, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Cloud Computing, Agile Software Development, Scrum Methodology, Zenhub, Kanban, Sprint Planning, Shell Script, Bash (Unix Shell), Linux, Distributed Version Control (DRCS), open source, Version Control Systems, Github, Git (Software), Data Science, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Kubernetes, Docker, Containers, Openshift, Serverless Computing, Microservices, Function As A Service, Cloud Applications, Test Case, Software Testing, Automated Testing, Continuous Integration, Continuous Development, Automation, Infrastructure As Code, agile
professional certificate
Launch your career as a back-end developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
4.8
(482 ratings)
16,766 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cloud Hosting, Application Programming Interfaces (API), Python Programming, Data Structure, Computer Programming, Django (Web Framework), Linux, Web Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Github, Version Control, MySQL, Database (DBMS), database administration
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in UX design. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(41,750 ratings)
540,869 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
User Experience (UX), UX Research, Wireframe, Prototype, User Experience Design (UXD), Usability Testing, mockup, Figma, Adobe XD, UX design jobs
1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: “Computer and Information Technology Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm.” Accessed August 4, 2022.
2. Glassdoor. “How Much Does an Entry-Level Software Engineer Make? https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/entry-level-software-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,29.htm.” Accessed August 4, 2022.
3. Terminal. “The State of Remote Engineering Report 2021Edition, https://terminal.io/state-of-remote-engineering-2021.” Accessed July 28, 2022.
4. Glassdoor. “Google Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/Google-Salaries-E9079.htm.” Accessed July 28, 2022.
5. Glassdoor. “Microsoft Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/Microsoft-Salaries-E1651.htm.” Accessed July 28, 2022.
6. Glassdoor. “Cisco Systems Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/Cisco-Systems-Salaries-E1425.htm.” Accessed July 28, 2022.
7. Glassdoor. “Intel Corporation Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/Intel-Corporation-Salaries-E1519.htm.” Accessed July 28, 2022.
8. Glassdoor. “Apple Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/Apple-Salaries-E1138.htm.” Accessed July 28, 2022.
9. Zippia. “Software engineer education requirements, https://www.zippia.com/software-engineer-jobs/education/.” Accessed July 29, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.