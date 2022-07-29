5 Tech Entry-Level Jobs: No Experience or Commute Required

Explore five types of tech jobs that offer opportunities for candidates with no experience and options for remote work.
In recent years, several tech industry leaders announced their decision to drop bachelor’s degree requirements. Today, IBM is the largest American tech company by employment. Only 29 percent of its information technology (IT) job postings include degree requirements [1]. What does this mean for those without degrees or those with degrees in unrelated fields? Companies like Google, Apple, and Okta cite technical skills and relevant experience as valuable alternative criteria for recruitment. Below, this article explores opportunities you can use to enter the tech industry—regardless of your professional and educational background.
Entry-level jobs exist in every industry. They typically require the least amount of training or experience to perform. Entry-level positions are ideal for job seekers new to a career field or transitioning into a related role. Often, people hear the phrase “tech entry-level jobs” and think of software developers, programmers, and other coding-based professions. Many tech entry-level jobs fall under this category.
However, it is not the only career path for aspiring tech professionals to consider. You can find tech entry-level jobs in various industries, including marketing, finance, and content management and creation. If none of the roles below sound like a good fit, consider expanding the scope of your search. A tech-focused career outside the realm of what is traditionally considered to be tech may better suit you.
Due to the broad range of tech entry-level jobs, a single median salary can not adequately reflect all relevant occupations. Instead, you may compare the average yearly pay in the US for all occupations with those in the tech sector. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual US wage for all occupations is $45,760. In contrast, the median annual US salary for computer and information technology roles is $97,430 [2].
The average growth rate for all occupations is 8 percent, per the BLS. In the computer and information technology field, the average growth rate is 13 percent. This statistic translates into about 667,600 new jobs between 2020 and 2030 [2]. Emphasis on information security and cloud computing are a couple of key contributors to the demand for tech professionals.
According to the data scientists at Ladders (a job searching platform for positions paying $100,000+ per year), remote work accounts for 15 percent of the highest-paying jobs in the US and Canada [3]. Additionally, studies into the effects of remote work on US workers revealed that 74 percent of employees believe working from home positively impacts their mental health [4].
Whether you’re interested in remote work for higher pay or better working conditions, the transition may be easier than you think. The following list outlines tech roles that tend to be entry level and remote friendly, although this can vary by company. As you browse this list of remote-friendly, entry-level tech jobs, consider your existing strengths. Characteristics like attention to detail and interpersonal skills can help guide your search to a career that values your unique skill set.
As of June 2022, over 3,300 technical writer positions are listed on Glassdoor. Nearly 800 of these roles are fully remote [5]. Just 63 percent of technical writers have a degree in English, communications, or a related field [6]. Many employers value technical writers who possess computer and information technology expertise. As a technical writer, you can also build a portfolio of your best work that can effectively demonstrate your abilities to potential employers.
Median salary: The salary insights below represent the median US pay for technical writers with 0-1 year of experience. Reported additional income may include profit-sharing, bonuses, and commissions [7].
|Average Salary
|Median Additional Pay
|Total Estimated Yearly Wage
|$69,054
|$28,145
|$97,199
Skills: Research, communication skills, technical proficiency, attention to detail, ability to work independently and collaboratively
Responsibilities: Technical writers are responsible for writing and updating company documents like instructional manuals, procedural guides, reference material, and product descriptions. They work closely with the product team and may also create diagrams and other visual aids to accompany their work.
As of June 2022, over 88,000 technical project manager positions are listed on Glassdoor. Over 17,000 of these roles are fully remote [8]. Sixty-six percent of technical project managers in the US have a degree in computer science, information technology, business, or a related field [9]. In contrast, many employers cite IT knowledge, leadership experience, and management expertise as valuable credentials for employment.
Median salary: The salary insights below represent the median US pay for technical project managers with 0-1 year of experience. Reported additional income may include profit-sharing, bonuses, and commissions [10].
|Average Salary
|Median Additional Pay
|Total Estimated Yearly Wage
|$103,743
|$15,488
|$119,231
Skills: Budgeting, project management, communication skills, organization, risk management, subject matter expertise, attention to detail
Responsibilities: A technical project manager’s primary responsibility is to plan, develop, and oversee technical projects. They establish workflow and best practices, coordinate collaboration among teams, and delegate work to other employees.
As of June 2022, over 21,000 IT support technician positions are listed on Glassdoor. Nearly 2,000 of these roles are fully remote [11]. 51 percent of IT support technicians in the US have a degree in information technology or a related field [12]. In contrast, many employers cite a high school diploma, GED, Google IT certifications, and CompTIA+ certifications as valuable credentials for employment.
Median salary: The salary insights below represent the median US pay for IT support technicians with 0-1 year of experience. Reported additional income may include profit-sharing, bonuses, and commissions [13].
|Average Salary
|Median Additional Pay
|Total Estimated Yearly Wage
|$44,195
|$23,756
|$67,951
Skills: Problem-solving skills, interpersonal, analytical skills, technical proficiency, communication skills
Responsibilities: Someone in an entry-level IT job must respond to help desk requests, troubleshoot computer systems and applications, interact with customers, and install and configure hardware and software. They also document, track, and report support-related issues and requests.
As of June 2022, over 7,000 data entry specialist positions are listed on Glassdoor. Nearly 300 of these roles are fully remote [14]. Only 38 percent of data entry specialists in the US have a degree in information technology or a related tech field [15]. Instead, many employers cite a high school diploma, GED, and similar work experience as valuable credentials for employment.
Median salary: The salary insights below represent the median pay for data entry specialists in the US with 0-1 year of experience. Reported additional income may include profit-sharing, bonuses, and commissions [16].
|Average Salary
|Median Additional Pay
|Total Estimated Yearly Wage
|$36,254
|$25,234
|$61,488
Skills: Typing, technical proficiency, communication skills, attention to detail, organization, time management, research, data collection, familiarity with database structures
Responsibilities: This entry-level tech job requires digitizing data for storage and retrieval. Data entry analysts maintain the organization of filing systems, routinely review and update data for accuracy, and research and analyze their findings.
As of June 2022, over 3,200 database administrator roles are listed on Glassdoor. Nearly 600 of these roles are fully remote [17]. Sixty-one percent of data entry specialists in the US have a degree in information technology or a related field [18]. Many employers cite a high school diploma, GED, and similar work experience as valuable credentials for employment.
Median salary: The salary insights below represent the median pay for data entry specialists in the US with 0-1 year of experience. Reported additional income may include profit-sharing, bonuses, and commissions [19].
|Average Salary
|Median Additional Pay
|Total Estimated Yearly Wage
|$79,716
|$21,733
|$101,449
Skills: Problem-solving skills, communication skills, organization, logic, technical proficiency, understanding of cybersecurity principles and data modeling
Responsibilities: Junior database administrators are responsible for designing, creating, testing, and maintaining databases. They monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and ensure all company policies and standards are followed.
Tech entry-level jobs generally require the least amount of experience or training to perform. Regardless, you can take steps to ensure your resume effectively communicates your qualifications and capabilities. For example, it can be beneficial to browse job postings before you’re ready to apply. You can use this practice to discover in-demand skills and specific certifications that employers ask for by name. Read on for more tips on preparing yourself for an entry-level tech job search.
Enhancing your resume is one of the most critical steps when applying for an entry-level role. Keep in mind that employers often use applicant tracking systems (ATS) to process candidates quickly. These systems use filters to identify specific keywords. Your resume is more likely to be seen if your chosen language matches the keywords employers use to describe particular skills. You can read nine more ways to enhance your resume with the article below.
Tech entry-level jobs exist in a variety of industries. Once you have chosen a specialization to pursue, consider keeping up with industry leaders and fellow professionals in that field. You can use blogs, articles, YouTube videos, and press releases to identify in-demand skills and tools. Then, you can use your insights to demonstrate adaptability, a core skill for tech professionals.
You can start preparing for a tech entry-level job today. Learn from tech industry leaders with Google Career Certificates or Meta Professional Certificates.
