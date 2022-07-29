- SQL and Python syntax
- database management
- database administration
- MySQL
- Tabular records
- Database (DBMS)
- Data Management
- Relational Database
- Database (DB) Design
- Cloud Hosting
- Application Programming Interfaces (API)
- Python Programming
Launch your career as a Database Engineer. Build in-demand data skills to get job-ready for an in-demand career in less than 3 months. No degree or experience required to get started.
Demonstrate proficiency of SQL syntax and explain how it’s used to interact with a database.
Create databases from scratch and learn how to add, manage and optimize your database.
Write database driven applications in Python to connect clients to MySQL databases.
Develop a working knowledge of advanced data modeling concepts.
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
You’ll complete a series of 5 projects in which you will demonstrate your proficiency in different aspects of database engineering.
You’ll demonstrate your skills with database normalization by structuring your own relational database by defining relationships between entities and developing relational schema.
This is followed by a stored procedure project in which you’ll demonstrate your competency in SQL automation by writing a stored procedure to solve real world problems. After developing your skills in Python, you’ll create a Python application to administer a MySQL database and program its interactions with clients.
In the next project, you are required to apply data modeling to a real-world project by enacting advanced data modeling concepts such as automation, storage and optimization.
Finally, you’ll be tasked with creating a MySQL database solution for an electric scooter rental app by drawing on the knowledge and skills that they have gained throughout the program.
Introduction to Databases
In this course, you will be introduced to databases and explore the modern ways in which they are used. Learn to distinguish between different types of database management systems then practice basic creation and data selection with the use of Structured Query Language (SQL) commands.
Database Structures and Management with MySQL
Develop a working knowledge of the MySQL database management system (DBMS). Gain DBMS skills such as data creation, querying and manipulation. You’ll gain further experience with SQL statements, clauses and data types.
Advanced MySQL Topics
In this course, you’ll begin to push beyond simple SQL statements to actual functional database engineering with advanced concepts in MySQL.
Version Control
In this course, you will learn how modern software developers collaborate across the world without messing up each other's code. You will look at the different version control systems and how to create an effective software development workflow. You will be introduced to some of the most commonly used Linux commands that you can use to work with files on your hard drive and create powerful workflows that will automate your work, saving you time and effort. Finally, you will see how Git can be used in software development projects to manage team files—and you will create a repository that can manage code revisions.
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
